Eurazeo - Stage - NovSanté - Jan 2025 - Paris

Team presentation
Nov Santé was raised throughout 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim of strengthening the French health sovereignty. The fund ambitions to accelerate the development of French and European SMEs across a diverse range of Healthcare verticals (e.g. pharma, pharma services, medical devices, care operators, digital health). Nov Santé’s team of 5 professionals invests equity and/or quasi-equity tickets from €10m to €40m.
Responsibilities
I. SOURCING
- Carry out sector research (market analysis, competitive positioning, etc.)
- Be responsible for keeping sourcing data updated and accurate
- Conduct expert calls and make debriefs with the team, ensure information circulates in a structured manner (including Salesforce updates)
- Help source / identify and analyse investment opportunities
- Provide support and participate in due diligence and deal structuring
- Participate in the evaluation of potential investments and in drafting memos
- Participate in the creation and the review of financial models
- Provide analyses of companies and financial data, research
- Produce financial analyses including models, benchmarking exercises and process analyses
- Take part in the different committees / meetings with the various stakeholders (management meetings, consultants, lawyers, bankers, etc.)
- Actively involved in the deal closing processes
- Assist more senior team members in general monitoring and value creation for the portfolio companies
- Provide help for other missions to be defined according to needs
- Participate in onboarding of interns
Key Success Factors
- Solid academic record: pursuing a relevant Master’s degree in a top ranking Business School; Also engineering students with academic background in corporate finance will be considered;
- Strong analytical and modelling skills;
- Strong oral and written communication skills;
- Self-starter and independent thinker with strong problem solving skills;
- Some understanding of the Private Equity market would be useful;
- Fluency in English mandatory.
details
Team: Novsanté
Position Title: Internship
Position Location :66 Rue Pierre Charon,75008 Paris
Start Date: January 2025
Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc.. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc.
about eurazeo
With more than €35 billion in assets under management, including over €25 billion from limited partners and more than 600 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the Decaux family, David-Weill family, and Richardson family. We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe, and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
