Elixxir Selects 600 Nodes for BetaNet Program

Selected in three groups, the BetaNet nodes will support Elixxir's development of a decentralized, metadata-protecting platform that combines true privacy with mainstream scalability. Elixxir designed the three node groupings to ensure an even distribution across the globe, minimizing network latency while also supporting critical development goals to be accomplished by the BetaNet. Each group will be assigned specific responsibilities as the BetaNet agenda proceeds; more information on each group can be found on the Elixxir Blog.
"The Elixxir team is delighted by the number, diversity, and especially the high quality, of node applications. It is exciting to bring together in the Elixxir BetaNet so many talented, passionate individuals in our effort to provide truly decentralized privacy for the first time at consumer scale," said Elixxir Founder and CEO David Chaum.
The Elixxir team will work closely with all three groups over the next few months to provide the support and guidance required for the successful deployment of the cMix protocol at large scale, scheduled for this Fall. The BetaNet will be focused on helping Elixxir achieve a scalable and dynamic network, including support for Elixxir's ArrowSDK toolkit for third-party developers, announced last week by Elixxir.
Selected Node applicants will be notified of their selection and grouping by email today, with the node groups also published on Elixxir's public Node Forum.
About Elixxir:
Led by world-famous cryptographer David Chaum, inventor of digital cash and father of online anonymity, Elixxir is a transaction platform running on a full-stack blockchain. Elixxir nodes protect privacy by combining end-to-end encryption with a mixed network that obscures metadata generated by a user's daily activities. The platform will support secure messaging, payments, and decentralized application (dApp) data transfer. Elixxir is capable of supporting high transaction volumes, with extremely fast processing to support global consumer adoption of the decentralized blockchain.
https://elixxir.io/
SOURCE Elixxir
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
