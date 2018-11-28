Quotidien Finance, Crypto Daily News
              



Digital Securities: Coinbase joins Securitize funding round


Securitize, a platform for issuing and managing compliant digitised securities on the blockchain, has raised $12.75 million in a Series A funding round led by Blockchain Capital and joined by Coinbase's VC arm.
Global Brain, NXTP, OK Blockchain Capital, and Xpring at Ripple all joined the round, which comes ahead of Securitize’s plans to launch a Digital Security Offering (DSO) in 2019.



Securitize argues that decentralised ledgers can bring transparency and instant transactions to the $7 trillion securities market.

The firms says that it is the most market-ready compliance platform for the primary issuance and lifecycle management of digital securities, having already worked on projects for 22x, SPiCE VC, and Augmate.

Carlos Domingo, CEO, Securitize, says: "We’re very excited to have assembled such a highly experienced and credible group of strategic partners.

"Not only will they provide support for Securitize as we continue to execute at the highest level of our industry, but they will also be instrumental as we prepare to tokenize Securitize for our Digital Securities Offering."

Mercredi 28 Novembre 2018
Infographie: Le bitcoin en chute libre | Statista Vous trouverez plus de infographies sur Statista
