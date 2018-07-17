Quotidien Finance Digitale, Crypto Finance Daily News
              



DLT for Different Spheres Will Be Discussed in Stockholm


On September 11, the international company Smile-Expo will conduct a large crypto event Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Stockholm for the second time. In the framework of the conference, experts will meet in the capital of Sweden to talk about the decentralized technology usage in various sectors.



articles liés
What is Waiting for the Guests?

The conference will unite 16 speakers known all over the world. The traditional demozone will feature 20 companies and startups this time. They will share their innovative ideas and introduce latest products for crypto environment.

At the event, guests will have a chance to visit 2 panel discussions where partakers will make clarifications about “Blockchain in the energy sector” and “The Era of New Technology: Blockchain in various spheres.”

What Else Will Be in the Center of Attention?

Invited experts will elaborate on many topics regarding DLT, mostly paying attention at its potential for various use cases.

Main topics:
• analysis of DLT regarding the implementation into different spheres;
• real cases of digital assets regulations in the world;
• DLT for entrepreneurship;
• preparation and launching of ICO.

How Is This Conference Different?

This event will not only focus on popular DLT uses but also on its innovative applications globally. Specialists will exchange views on the Blockchain in energy industry, climate changes and global warming.

Experts will touch upon such topics as invasion of Blockchain in the real estate industry, DLT in the healthcare sector and new opportunities for transport and logistics with decentralization.
Apart from that, speakers will also pay attention at Blockchain integration into journalism sphere and land business.

The organizer of the event is Smile-Expo, the company holding a series of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conferences all over the world.

Don’t miss the chance to attend the large crypto event and get firsthand information about the DLT use in different industries!

Registration >>>

https://stockholm.bc.events/en

Finyear - Daily News

Lisez gratuitement :

Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier


Mardi 17 Juillet 2018
Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Recevez notre newsletter quotidienne comme plus de 40.000 professionnels de la gestion et de l'innovation financières
LE TRESORIER
Cryptocurrencies
Finyear - Daily News
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2018 - Finance all the Year, Digital Finance, Crypto Finance. 2016 : ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.