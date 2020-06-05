Crytpoassets: Exchanges/investment firms focusing on cryptoassets could fail to meet regulatory requirements because of poor insurance cover

articles liés
Evertas has analysed Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announcement at the end of last year on its new licensing scheme on virtual asset exchanges and its insurance requirements and believes insurers and brokers do not have the knowledge, experience or systems to effectively meet these.
SFC insurance requirements for virtual asset exchanges and investment firms focusing on cryptoassets include:
• In respect of the custody of client virtual assets, a Platform Operator should ensure that an insurance policy covering risks associated with the client virtual assets held in hot storage (full coverage) and risks associated with the client virtual assets held in cold storage(a substantial coverage, for instance 95%) is in effect at all times.
• A Platform Operator should base its choice of insurance company on verifiable and quantifiable criteria. These include a valuation schedule of assets insured, maximum coverage per incident and overall maximum coverage, as well as any excluding factors.
• Any claim by the Platform Operator’s clients arising out of hacking incidents on the platform or default on the part of the Platform Operator or its Associated Entity should be fully settled by the Platform Operator, its Associated Entity or insurance company.
J. Gdanski, CEO and Founder of Evertas said: “The cryptoasset market is worth around $250 billion but the global insurance industry only provides about $1 billion to $2 billion of capacity to cover this asset class. When it comes to covering cryptoassets, the insurance industry lacks underwriting scale, automation and efficiency. Also, its poor understanding around the nuanced and varied threats in the cryptoasset and blockchain industries means it’s hard for them to identify new risks facing clients here and keep them informed of developments in this area to assist in preventing losses.”
“The overall cryptoasset market is partly unsustainable because with so little capacity from insurers, one significant covered incident could kill the market for long periods of time.”
To provide adequate insurance to exchanges and financial services companies trading cryptoassets, Evertas says insurers need to invest in building their knowledge of cryptoassets and their teams of underwriters in this space. However, Evertas warns this cannot be done overnight – it took them years to develop its underwriting and claims forensics capabilities.
Raymond Zenkich, President and COO, Evertas said: “Unless the insurance sector addresses these challenges, the level of support and cover it can provide exchanges and financial services companies trading cryptoassets will remain insufficient.”
About Evertas
Evertas is the world’s first cryptoasset insurance company. In February 2020, the company rebranded from BlockRe, which was founded in 2017.
Evertas has a world-leading team led by an experienced group of executives including the founding Chief Insurance Officer (and founding member) of Lemonade, blockchain team leader at Bank of New York, and a blockchain industry insurance expert. Their backgrounds bring together an unrivalled cryptoasset/technology expertise with pragmatic and practical insurance industry expertise.
The founders of Evertas have over 40 years of combined experience in the insurance sector, and more than ten in the crypto and blockchain markets.
