Crypto Valley announces Top 50 entities valued at $185B & steady growth

The CV VC Top 50 Report 2022 is an annual assessment undertaken by CV VC AG to provide an overview of Crypto Valley developments. It shows that Crypto Valley, which includes Switzerland and Liechtenstein, is the most mature blockchain hub. It continued to expand steadily in 2022 because of an exemplary regulatory jurisdiction and a determined decentralized mindset exhibited by the 1135 entities building from there. The CV VC Top 50 Report 2022 is a testament to the fact that blockchain is evolving into a multi-billion dollar industry in Crypto Valley. While Swiss-based, the Top 50 have an international footprint.



• The valuation of the Top 50 entities is $185B. This splits into $175.6B for blockchain platforms by market capitalization and $9.7B for companies by equity valuation

• Despite the ongoing market volatility, commercial blockchain companies in Crypto Valley have defied typical industry trends, with an impressive 55% growth in market valuations. The market cap for platforms in the Top 50 significantly decreased by 71%

• There are 9 unicorns in Crypto Valley, of which 7 are blockchain platforms and 2 are commercial companies. This is the first time that commercial blockchain companies have joined the unicorn herd which is indicative of the maturity of Crypto Valley

• The Top 50 is split 26 to 24 platforms vs. commercial companies, indicating the symbiotic nature of the very assured blockchain ecosystem in Crypto Valley



Crypto Valley is leading the charge for decentralized, trust-based systems. Through blockchain technology and infrastructure-building initiatives, it aims to create greater efficiencies in tackling global issues. Other key metrics from the Top 50 Report 2022 include:



• 7 blockchain platforms in Crypto Valley are Unicorns. They are building infrastructure that ensures privacy, freedom, financial inclusion, transparency, and efficiency. They will allow billions of people to create, transact, and own digital value

• 2 commercial companies in Crypto Valley are Unicorns. Gnosis Safe - manager of digital assets on Ethereum and 21.co, the world's largest ETP issuer

• The number of companies in Crypto Valley is steady at 1135. There were 190 new firms registered, and 183 ceased which is a balanced achievement given the global market turmoil

• Employment has dipped just 4% across Crypto Valley during a period when tech employment is constricting globally.

• The Top 50 entities for 2022 increased funding by 2.7%, reaching $3.2B



