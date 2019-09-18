Cryptix acquires Liechtenstein digital assets exchange Blocktrade

As part of this acquisition, the team of the Vaduz-based company remains with Blocktrade and will be expanded in the coming months. In the future, both companies want to grow the existing structure and features of the digital asset exchange. The acquisition will not affect customers, who can continue to use the services and rely on the high quality and security standards of the platform.



“Cryptix enables us to find new talents within a short time. The additional funding will allow us to not only drive the development of our platform but also complete the licensing process,” said Luka Gubo, CEO of Blocktrade.



With this acquisition, Cryptix welcomes another key player to its ranks. As a next milestone that will be set in motion by the end of 2019, the Cryptix Group will apply for a MiFID II investment firm license, with which they can operate as a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF). This will enable Cryptix’s partners to make full use of Blocktrade’s services without having to apply for their own license.



“One of our two main target groups are small and medium-sized companies, and we will be able to offer them completely new financial services through this project. In addition to the regulated trading of securities, we will also help them to raise funds in a revolutionarily easy way,” explained Bernhard Koch, chairman of the board of directors of Cryptix Holding AG.



The two companies have already started to collaborate on a first internal project that is currently in the development phase. To implement all the new opportunities, Cryptix and Blocktrade plan on increasing their headcounts in the coming months, and they have already started with the recruitment process.



About Cryptix

The Cryptix Group is a full-service provider of IT, business development, legal and marketing services and supports SMEs in the development of digital payment solutions and the realisation of ideas based on blockchain and DLT. The fintech startup – headquartered in the Crypto Valley in Zug, Switzerland – also develops blockchain-based payment options and its own licensed products and platforms aligned with their mission of ‘Shaping the future of money and financial products’.

