Credify.at becomes sales partner of Arvato Financial Solutions in Austria

Credify.at, the player on the Austrian credit agency market founded in 2017, is expanding its service portfolio and now offers solutions in the field of fraud prevention and financial advanced analytics. The risk experts are not only tackling fraud, but are also promoting the digital transformation of financial processes.



Never have companies had such a large quantity of data from digital processes as they do today. This represents great potential in order to optimize business and particularly financial processes. In order to tap into this potential, we need complex advanced analytics methods, in-depth experience and appropriate IT platforms. The intelligent combination of these three fields forms the basis for making financial processes much more effective, more automated and more cost-efficient. The heart is in structured and unstructured data from financial processes, which are analyzed using powerful algorithms in order to be able to make decisions more efficiently.



This is not least shown in the fight against online fraud. All the more important since cases of fraud and data theft are increasing, scam tactics are sophisticated and changing rapidly. Almost half of online merchants in the German-speaking region have already been victim of fake identities or fake addresses. Around 90 percent of merchants therefore consider fraud prevention to be a relevant challenge.



With the fraud prevention solutions of Arvato Financial Solutions, Austrian companies can now also detect and prevent cases of fraud such as account takeover in real time. This perfectly equips them to fight current and future threats from the net. Based on a consistency check of delivery address, sophisticated device tracking, the use of passive behavioural biometrics and advanced analytics, orders are analysed for fraud patterns in real time. In this way, companies can minimise cases of fraud and therefore losses in digital business.



Sepp Puwein-Borkowski, Managing Director of Credify.at, is delighted with the cooperation in Austria: "Our customers will also be able to benefit from an extensive and proven service portfolio for anti-fraud and advanced analytics applications, along with our identification and credit reports." As a locally based company, Credify.at can give customers the best possible support with its market expertise."



Kai Kalchthaler, Executive Vice President Arvato Financial Solutions, sees the sales partnership as a win-win situation: "Our clients in Credit Risk and Fraud Management are mostly also present on the Austrian market. They will now be able to use the product and consultancy solutions of Arvato Financial Solutions there too. The solutions are always tailored to the needs of the relevant digital business model. Companies can increase sales or profits as well as achieve higher customer satisfaction and loyalty."



Target customers of Credify.at are companies from all indstries with a credit and fraud risk in goods or financial services, such as e-commerce, telecommunications companies, banks and insurance companies.



Credify.at offers the highest standards in data quality and security, especially with regard to the new EU data protection regulation, which came into force on 25 May 2018. Mr Puwein-Borkowski says in this regard: "Of course this product range follows our guiding principle that we secure our solutions with data protection technology at all times in line with the EU GDPR."



About Arvato Financial Solutions

Arvato Financial Solutions is a global financial services provider and part of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA as a subsidiary of Arvato.

The company has around 7.500 employees in 17 countries, including a strong presence in Europe, Brazil and the U.S, and offers flexible full-service solutions for the efficient, international management of customer relationships and cash flows. Arvato Financial Solutions is synonymous with professional outsourcing services centering on cash flow in all phases of the customer lifecycle – from risk management and invoicing to debtor management, the sale of receivables and debt collection. As part of this, the company focuses on minimizing default rates in the business initiation phase and during the collection process. As a result, its services also include optimizing the selection of payment types internationally.

As a financial solutions provider, the company manages around 10,000 customers, specializing primarily in the retail/e-commerce, telecommunications, insurance, banking and healthcare sectors. This makes it Europe’s third largest integrated financial service provider.

finance.arvato.com



About Credify.at

Credify Informationsdienstleistungen GmbH was founded in Vienna by Albert Berger in 2017. The company is the new player on the Austrian credit agency market, which offers identification and credit reports for private individuals (B2C).

High data and product quality, high technical availability and speed as well as full compliance with data protection regulations are the fundamental values on which the company offers its service.

The services of Credify.at are aimed at all companies which have a credit risk with goods or services, such as in the trade, e-commerce, telecommunications, media, factoring, fintech, banking and insurance industries.

credify.at

