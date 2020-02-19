Commun Announces Direct Onboarding Program for Crypto Communities

“The goal is to offer crypto players a structured and predictable path to effective brand building,” said Commun CEO Marina Guryeva. “From the get-go, the community members will be able to actively participate in building brand awareness and monetize their discussions about the projects that they believe in. For crypto projects, it’s a great sounding board to grow their communities in a transparent and crypto-friendly way, building loyalty as well as ensuring step by step immersion into a decentralized world.”



The Commun onboarding package includes an airdrop process of community points to existing community members of a new partner via Telegram bot that helps new coming users get gifts that are limited. The program would be tuned for each community individually.



Community points could be used to vote for content within the community and, in the near future, to pay for different community offerings. They can also be converted into Commun tokens via Bonding Curve mechanism.



Kava Labs, an emerging DeFi platform for major crypto assets, was the first from crypto space to open its self-governed community on Commun on demand. “The first impressions are very encouraging and we look forward to seeing our Commun community grow further,” said Brian Kerr, CEO of Kava Labs. “Our users have a place that could become a social media home for them. Hope, they will love it as much as they loved the lumberjack game, a present from Commun on St. Valentine’s Day.”



After one week of the active onboarding of the Kava Community, Commun reached the following results:

• 186 new subscribers to Kava Community

• 117 posts in the Kava Community

• 1,529 total upvotes

• 6, 719 post views

• 2, 940 of the total bounty in Kava Points distributed



Commun is the first Web3 social network to launch since interest in the technology was piqued following an outcry over censorship, de-platforming, and data-selling by social media giants. As a decentralized network built atop a blockchain layer, Commun places control in the hands of its users with limit options of censoring content by community leaders and no possibility of freezing funds.



Commun provides a way for creators to own their content, interact with their fans, and directly monetize without reliance on third-party processors. It provides web users with a place where they can interact and participate in their community management. Communities can set their own rules, and reward users for activities while controlling their data and personal identity.



About Commun.com

Commun.com is built using blockchain technology to provide users with self-governed, secure online

communities with control over their creative products and unmatched monetization transparency.

commun.com



About Kava Labs

Kava Labs is bringing decentralized financial (DeFi) services to the world. The Kava DeFi platform offers lending and stablecoins to users of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, XRP, BNB, and ATOM.

kava.io

