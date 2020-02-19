Commun Announces Direct Onboarding Program for Crypto Communities

articles liés
-
MetaTrader 5 with Stock Trading on 9 Global Exchanges Now Offered by NAGA
-
Blockchain : Amédée Paris partage en toute transparence les étapes de création de ses produits et ses engagements éthiques avec les consommateurs.
-
Copper.co raises $8m to expand globally as monthly digital asset trading volumes exceed $0.5 billion
-
Blockchain: AMSYS Group Announces Acquisition of HealthConnexx
-
FC Barcelona & Chiliz Join Forces in a New Global Blockchain Alliance
“The goal is to offer crypto players a structured and predictable path to effective brand building,” said Commun CEO Marina Guryeva. “From the get-go, the community members will be able to actively participate in building brand awareness and monetize their discussions about the projects that they believe in. For crypto projects, it’s a great sounding board to grow their communities in a transparent and crypto-friendly way, building loyalty as well as ensuring step by step immersion into a decentralized world.”
The Commun onboarding package includes an airdrop process of community points to existing community members of a new partner via Telegram bot that helps new coming users get gifts that are limited. The program would be tuned for each community individually.
Community points could be used to vote for content within the community and, in the near future, to pay for different community offerings. They can also be converted into Commun tokens via Bonding Curve mechanism.
Kava Labs, an emerging DeFi platform for major crypto assets, was the first from crypto space to open its self-governed community on Commun on demand. “The first impressions are very encouraging and we look forward to seeing our Commun community grow further,” said Brian Kerr, CEO of Kava Labs. “Our users have a place that could become a social media home for them. Hope, they will love it as much as they loved the lumberjack game, a present from Commun on St. Valentine’s Day.”
After one week of the active onboarding of the Kava Community, Commun reached the following results:
• 186 new subscribers to Kava Community
• 117 posts in the Kava Community
• 1,529 total upvotes
• 6, 719 post views
• 2, 940 of the total bounty in Kava Points distributed
Commun is the first Web3 social network to launch since interest in the technology was piqued following an outcry over censorship, de-platforming, and data-selling by social media giants. As a decentralized network built atop a blockchain layer, Commun places control in the hands of its users with limit options of censoring content by community leaders and no possibility of freezing funds.
Commun provides a way for creators to own their content, interact with their fans, and directly monetize without reliance on third-party processors. It provides web users with a place where they can interact and participate in their community management. Communities can set their own rules, and reward users for activities while controlling their data and personal identity.
About Commun.com
Commun.com is built using blockchain technology to provide users with self-governed, secure online
communities with control over their creative products and unmatched monetization transparency.
commun.com
About Kava Labs
Kava Labs is bringing decentralized financial (DeFi) services to the world. The Kava DeFi platform offers lending and stablecoins to users of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, XRP, BNB, and ATOM.
kava.io
The Commun onboarding package includes an airdrop process of community points to existing community members of a new partner via Telegram bot that helps new coming users get gifts that are limited. The program would be tuned for each community individually.
Community points could be used to vote for content within the community and, in the near future, to pay for different community offerings. They can also be converted into Commun tokens via Bonding Curve mechanism.
Kava Labs, an emerging DeFi platform for major crypto assets, was the first from crypto space to open its self-governed community on Commun on demand. “The first impressions are very encouraging and we look forward to seeing our Commun community grow further,” said Brian Kerr, CEO of Kava Labs. “Our users have a place that could become a social media home for them. Hope, they will love it as much as they loved the lumberjack game, a present from Commun on St. Valentine’s Day.”
After one week of the active onboarding of the Kava Community, Commun reached the following results:
• 186 new subscribers to Kava Community
• 117 posts in the Kava Community
• 1,529 total upvotes
• 6, 719 post views
• 2, 940 of the total bounty in Kava Points distributed
Commun is the first Web3 social network to launch since interest in the technology was piqued following an outcry over censorship, de-platforming, and data-selling by social media giants. As a decentralized network built atop a blockchain layer, Commun places control in the hands of its users with limit options of censoring content by community leaders and no possibility of freezing funds.
Commun provides a way for creators to own their content, interact with their fans, and directly monetize without reliance on third-party processors. It provides web users with a place where they can interact and participate in their community management. Communities can set their own rules, and reward users for activities while controlling their data and personal identity.
About Commun.com
Commun.com is built using blockchain technology to provide users with self-governed, secure online
communities with control over their creative products and unmatched monetization transparency.
commun.com
About Kava Labs
Kava Labs is bringing decentralized financial (DeFi) services to the world. The Kava DeFi platform offers lending and stablecoins to users of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, XRP, BNB, and ATOM.
kava.io
Chaineum : ICO, STO Boutique
Laurent Leloup : Conseil transformation blockchain
Leloup Partners : Healthcare Investment Banking
Laurent Leloup : Conseil transformation blockchain
Leloup Partners : Healthcare Investment Banking
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.