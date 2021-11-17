CoinSmart Officially Launches Digital Asset Trading App with Full Off-Ramp Capabilities

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (“CoinSmart” or the “Company”) (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), one of Canada’s leading digital asset trading platforms, has announced the official launch of its new mobile trading app for iOS and Android devices. The intuitive, simple to use mobile app streamlines the onboarding, digital asset buying, selling and trading process, while providing customers instant access to many of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market.



To coincide with the app’s official launch, CoinSmart has listed Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polkadot (DOT) as well as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), and Uniswap (UNI), giving traders an increased choice of crypto assets in addition to CoinSmart’s Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), EOS, Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and USDC offering.



New customers can now create & verify an account or log in directly through one of the most user-friendly apps available from any Canadian crypto trading platform. Unlike other Canadian apps that require certain coins to be converted to fiat prior to withdrawal, the CoinSmart app uniquely offers traders the option to both on-ramp and off-ramp their entire portfolio of coins to and from their private wallet.



The CoinSmart app also offers the SmartTrade feature, allowing customers to instantly swap between any two digital assets without having to trade through Bitcoin, Ethereum, or a stable coin first. This streamlines the trading process even further and gives customers unparalleled flexibility with their trading decisions — making the entire process easier and enabling immediate trading with just a few clicks.



Other benefits and innovative features include:



• Multiple funding methods and FIAT currencies

o CAD, USD, EUR

o Onboarding and offboarding through Interac, Bank wire/SWIFT, UK Faster payments or SEPA

• Account funding with as little as CAD $100 or €50

• Instant account creation and fast Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, giving users the ability to trade within minutes

• Same day access to fiat deposits

• 24/7 omni-channel customer support

• Institutional grade account security and cold wallet coin storage

o Mandatory 2FA on all user accounts

o PIN security requirements

o Email verification

“Our priority is to provide Canadians with easier accessibility to a diversified range of popular digital asset classes” said Justin Hartzman, co-founder and CEO of CoinSmart. “By providing our new mobile trading app alongside our user-friendly platform, we have opened up the potential for both our Canadian and international clients to quickly gain access to a growing range of crypto assets in a highly secure and compliant environment and providing them the ability to on and off ramp our full selection of coins.”



The new CoinSmart trading app is available for download for iOS through the Apple App Store and on Android at Google Play.



To find out more, please visit www.coinsmart.com



About CoinSmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered digital asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the seamless ability to on-ramp and off-ramp fiat. Clients' security and protection is CoinSmart's primary focus. CoinSmart is registered as a money services business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) in Canada and in multiple jurisdictions.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency customer and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer success/support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care.

https://www.coinsmart.com

