Canada | CFO Moves – week ending May 11, 2018

Enercare Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: ECI) and Enercare Solutions Inc. announced the appointment of Geoff Lowe as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 4, 2018. Mr. Lowe will succeed Brian Schmitt, who is Enercare’s Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Lowe started his career in public accounting at Ernst and Young and progressed through various finance leadership roles at Rogers Communications, Brookfield Asset Management and most recently Dentalcorp, where he has been the Chief Financial Officer.



Central 1 Credit Union [VANCOUVER] announced that Dan Blue, Chief Financial Officer, has left Central 1. Dan joined Central 1 in 1999 and has been Chief Financial Officer since 2014. In the interim, Kari Lockhart of Deloitte Canada will take on the role. Lockhart is the leader of B.C.’s Advisory and Deloitte Private practices.



NexJ Systems Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: NXJ) announced that effective June 1, 2018, Rajneesh Sapra, currently Vice President, Finance, will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Errol Singer, outgoing Chief Financial Officer, will become an advisor and observer to the Board. Prior to joining NexJ, Sapra was Senior Manager at KPMG LLP in their technology audit practice in Toronto. Prior to that he held positions with public accounting firms across the globe.



Martello [OTTAWA] announced the appointment of Erin Crowe as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to Martello, Erin held various CFO and COO roles, including Executive VP and CFO of Senators Sports & Entertainment, the corporation behind the Ottawa Senators NHL hockey team.



Newstrike Resources Ltd. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: HIP) announced the appointment of Jason Redman as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently he served as Chief Financial Officer for Sirius XM Canada. Prior to SiriusXM Canada, he served as President, Drainage Solutions at Armtec LP (a Brookfield company). Prior to joining Armtec, Jason held numerous other senior positions including Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer for Dealfind/Teambuy, Chief Financial Officer for Sirius Canada (prior to its merger with XM Canada), Chief Financial Officer for ONEnergy Inc. and Director of Finance for Trapeze Software (a Constellation Software company). Jason succeeds Jim Macpherson, who has served as CFO since Newstrike’s acquisition of Up Cannabis.



New World Resource Corp. [VANCOUVER] announced that Tammy Gillis, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to pursue other career opportunities. The Company has appointed Elizabeth Richards to serve as the Company’s interim Chief Financial Officer. Richards was previously an audit Principal at Davidson & Company LLP.



Kestrel Gold Inc. [VANCOUVER ] (TSX-V: KGC) announced that Brendan Reeve has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and Kevin Nephin has been appointed to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.



