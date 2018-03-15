Canada | CFO Moves – week ending March 9, 2018

Shopify Inc. [OTTAWA, Ontario] (NYSE: SHOP, TSX: SHOP) announced the appointment of Amy Shapero as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 2, 2018. Shapero joins Shopify from Betterment, where she has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2016. Previously, Shapero was Chief Financial Officer at Sailthru, and Senior Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development and Corporate Communications at DigitalGlobe. Prior to that, she held Chief Financial Officer roles at Spot Holdings, and Standard & Poor’s, a business unit of The McGraw-Hill Companies. Shapero began her career as a CPA at Ernst & Young, followed by positions at Credit Suisse and Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs. Shapero will succeed Russ Jones, who has served as Shopify’s Chief Financial Officer since 2011.



Financeit [TORONTO] announced the addition of Chris Lynch to their executive roster, filling the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to Financeit, Lynch held the role of Chief Financial Officer of AlarmForce Industries Inc. Previous to AlarmForce, he held the title of Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer for Brookfield Global Relocation Services and Brookfield Residential Property Services.



Marapharm Ventures Inc. [KELOWNA, BC] (CSE: MDM, OTXQX: MRPHF) announced appointment of Hanspaul Pannu as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Pannu is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Appature Mobile Applications Inc., and has held or currently holds a senior financial position with LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Veritas Pharma Inc., Blok Technologies Inc., and Sharc International Systems Inc.



Orezone Gold Corporation [OTTAWA] (TSX-V: ORE) announced the appointment of Peter Tam as Chief Financial Officer. He takes over from Joe McCoy who will remain with the Company as Vice President Administration and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Tam was most recently Vice-President, Finance at Nevsun Resources Ltd. and previous to that, he was Chief Financial Officer at Elgin Mining Inc. from 2012 up to date of its acquisition in September 2014.



Affinor Growers Ltd. [VANCOUVER] (CSE: AFI, OTC: RSSFF) announced that Sam Chaudhry has been appointed CFO of Affinor. Chaudhry provides executive management services in varying capacities, along with currently sitting on several public company boards. Chaudhry will be replacing Mark T. Brown as CFO.



Pure Nickel Inc. [Toronto] (TSX-V: NIC) announced the appointment of Sonia Agustina as CFO. Ms. Agustina has been working with Pure Nickel as an accounting consultant for the past twelve months. Thomas S. Kofman will step down as interim CFO and continue his role as director. He will also assume the role of Chairman of the Audit Committee.



CHC Student Housing Corp. [Toronto] (TSX-V: CHC) announced that Harry Atterton has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Harry Atterton is a principal of Marigold and Associates, through which he will provide his services to CHC. Atterton was previously Chief Financial Officer at Macquarie Power and Infrastructure Income Fund, Regal Lifestyle Communities Inc.



