Canada | CFO Moves – week ending June 22, 2018


Tracking CFO Movement Across Canada.



Hut 8 Mining Corp. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: HUT, OTCQX: HUTMF) appointed Jimmy Vaiopoulos as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective July 10, 2018. Vaiopoulos joins Hut 8 following his role as CFO with a TSXV-listed commercial solar solutions provider, where he served since 2015. Prior to that role, he worked with KPMG in both audit and advisory practices with a focus on energy and infrastructure markets.

GreenSpace Brands Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: JTR) announced the appointment of Greg Guyatt as Chief Financial Officer. Guyatt previously held executive roles as Vice President, Finance at Sears Canada and Vice President, Controller at Biovail Corporation. Most recently, Mr. Guyatt held the position of Senior Vice President, Finance at KingSett Capital. Mr. Guyatt and began his career at Deloitte & Touche and as an investment banker at UBS Warburg in the United Kingdom. Cindy Leung will be stepping down as interim CFO and will continue in her role as Vice President of Finance.

 
Jeudi 28 Juin 2018
