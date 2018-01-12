Canada | CFO Moves – week ending January 5, 2018

Enercare Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: ECI) and Enercare Solutions Inc. announced that Evelyn Sutherland, Enercare’s Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to pursue other career opportunities. Ms. Sutherland will continue in her current role until January 28, 2018. Brian Schmitt will assume the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schmitt is currently Vice President, Finance and has been with Enercare since 2008.
Bengal Energy Ltd. [CALGARY] (TSX: BNG) announced the appointment of Matthew Moorman as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. Previously, Mr. Moorman served as CFO for Green Life Can Corp. Prior thereto, he held the position of CFO at a publicly traded international oil and gas drilling company as well as VP Finance and Treasurer for Provident Energy Ltd.
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: PEX) announced the resignation of Lei Wang as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2017, and the appointment of her successor, Salvador Miranda. He is currently CFO of GFM Resources Limited and NWM Mining Corporation. He has also served as CFO for EnWave Corporation, Newstrike Capital Inc. and Exmin Resources Inc.
