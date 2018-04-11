Canada | CFO Moves – week ending April 6, 2018

articles liés
Husky Energy [CALGARY] (TSX: HSE) announced that Jon McKenzie, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned. The Company’s Controller, Jeff Hart, has been appointed Acting CFO. Hart has worked for Husky for eight years, advancing through a series of senior financial roles. Prior to joining Husky, he worked for Statoil, Imperial Oil and Deloitte.
Cenovus Energy Inc. [Calgary] (TSX: CVE, NYSE: CVE) announced the appointment of Jonathan McKenzie as the company’s next Chief Financial Officer. He will replace Ivor Ruste who, as previously announced, will retire on April 30, 2018. McKenzie comes to Cenovus from Husky Energy Inc. where he has been Chief Financial Officer since 2015. Previously, he worked at Irving Oil Ltd. in the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to Irving, McKenzie worked for 10 years at Suncor Energy Inc. where he held increasingly senior roles in finance and operations.
Open Text Corporation [WATERLOO, Ontario] (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) announced that Madhu Ranganathan joins OpenText as EVP, CFO. John Doolittle will remain with the company until September to help complete the transition. Prior to OpenText, Madhu served for more than 9 years as the Chief Financial Officer for [24]7.ai. Madhu started her career with Liberty Mutual Financial Services and has held senior financial roles at Rackable Systems, which became SGI and is now part of HPE and Redback Networks, a telecommunications equipment company acquired by Ericsson, Jamcracker, and Backweb Technologies. She also has public accounting experience with PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLC. Additionally, Madhu currently serves as Board Member and Audit Committee Chair for ServiceSource.
Current Water Technologies Inc. [Guelph, Ontario] (TSX-V: WATR) announced that Bertan Atalay will join the Company as its Chief Financial Officer and Director. Mr. Atalay has held leadership positions in public and private corporations in Canada and the USA, as well as in Europe. Following his engineering career at Golder Associates Ltd. of Canada, Atalay spent more than 25 years at Shell in Amsterdam and Enron in London in various capacities. Most recently, he was the co-founder and CFO of Europe’s first underground natural gas storage business in Germany, which was headquartered in the Netherlands.
Vogogo Inc. [CALGARY] (CSE: VGO) announced that Jordan Greenberg has joined the Company as its Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Vogogo, Mr. Greenberg was the CFO of Nuuvera Inc. Prior to Nuuvera, Mr. Greenberg spent two years as CFO of Dundee Agriculture, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dundee Corp. , and twelve years as the CFO of Crawford Metal Corporation. Swapan Kakumanu has stepped down from his day-to-day responsibilities as CFO.
Itafos [TORONTO] (TSX-V: IFOS) announced that Rafael Rangel resigned as Chief Financial Officer and has appointed George Burdette to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Itafos, Rangel was head of Americas project finance at First Solar. Prior to First Solar, Mr. Burdette had a range of experience in private equity and corporate roles at both Zaff Capital and AEI.
