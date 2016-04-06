Canada | CFO Moves – week ending April 1, 2016

Molson Coors Brewing Company [DENVER & MONTREAL] (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) announced that Mauricio Restrepo, formerly the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Beam Suntory, Inc., has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer, Molson Coors. He replaces interim CFO David Heede. Prior to his time with Beam Suntory, Restrepo spent nine years with SABMiller in senior finance roles, first as CFO of SABMiller Latin America and later CFO of SABMiller Europe. He joined SABMiller in 2005 where he was Chief Financial Officer. Mauricio has also held commercial and finance leadership roles in the publishing, automotive and banking industries.



AuRico Metals Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: AMI) announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Robert Chausse.



Points [TORONTO] (TSX: PTS) announced that it has appointed Michael D’Amico as Chief Financial Officer. Michael had be acting as interim CFO since November 2015. Michael is a former Audit and Computer Audit Partner at KPMG and served as CFO of several public and private organizations.



eQube Gaming Limited [EDMONTON] (TSX-V: EQG) announced the appointment of Michael D. Kahn as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kahn’s previous experience at Morgan Stanley Canada, TD Securities and Kensington Capital Partners. Mr. Kahn has also served as a director of a Capital Pool Company and a private financial services.



Orestone Mining Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: ORS) announced that the Company has named Andrew Muir as CFO. Prior to joining Orestone in October of 2013 Mr. Muir was with Cardero Resource Corp. and for several years with Haywood Securities Inc., where he served as an Investment Advisor. Prior to Haywood, Mr. Muir was a highly regarded Mining Analyst with Canaccord Capital Corporation, PI Financial Corp., and Yorkton Securities Inc.



ROI Land Investments, Ltd. [MONTREAL] (OTCQB: ROII) announced that Slim Feriani, previously Chief Investment Officer at ROI, has been named Executive Vice President – Finance and Investments, Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Sami Chaouch, will step down as CFO. Dr. Feriani has served as Chief Investment Officer of ROI since January 2016. He also serves as non-executive Chairman of Gulf Central Agency Asset Management. Prior to joining ROI, he was Managing Partner and CEO of MENA Capital and Executive Chairman, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Advance Emerging Capital (later renamed Aberdeen Emerging Capital (“AEC”) from 2005 – 2014.



Adriana Resources Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: ADI) announced the resignation of Daniel E. Im, who is leaving his role as CFO effective March 31, 2016 to pursue other opportunities. The Company has engaged Carlos Pinglo as CFO on a part-time consulting basis. Mr. Pinglo is an economist with over 20 years of senior management experience, working with both private and public companies in corporate finance, strategic planning, financial reporting, turnarounds and mergers & acquisitions. He is currently Chief Financial Officer of Carpathian Gold, and Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Eurotin Inc. Mr. Pinglo has previously held a number of senior finance roles, including Chief Financial Officer at both First Bauxite Corporation and Medoro Resources Ltd., Vice President, Finance at Pacific Coal Resources Ltd., Controller of both Silver Eagle Mines Inc. and Excellon Resources Inc. and a member of the Board of Directors at Mineros Nacionales S.A.