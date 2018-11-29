Blockchain revolution is here with Bitcoin & Bitcoin Conference

articles liés
-
-
-
-
-
Due to this revolution, the country reconquered its independence, and November 30 remained in hearts and minds of Filipinos as the Memorial Day of the national hero.
Currently, there is another revolution in the Philippines, which could be even greater because of concerning the technological sector. It refers to the blockchain revolution.
Just imagine that money can be instantly transferred anywhere in the world without any fees. Imagine that concluding an agreement with a stranger, you will feel certain that nobody will be deceived. Imagine that all actions of the state are transparent, while the laws are equal for everyone. It is blockchain that can create such an economy and society.
What should be done to make dreams come true? How to speed up the blockchain revolution? These issues will be revealed by world-renowned crypto experts at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Philippines.
In honor of Bonifacio Day, the organizer of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Philippines – Smile-Expo – is giving a 50% discount on tickets. You can buy them from November 29 to
December 5 inclusive.
- Discounted ticket price: $50.
- Undiscounted ticket price: $99.
The conference will take place in luxurious Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Makati. The event program and details are available on the website. Join the blockchain revolution right now!
Use the discount by clicking this link
Finyear is a media partner of the Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference Philippines.
