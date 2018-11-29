Quotidien Corporate & Crypto Finance - Daily News
              



Blockchain revolution is here with Bitcoin & Bitcoin Conference


In honour of Bonifacio Day, tickets to the Philippines’ major blockchain conference at half price. Andrés Bonifacio is the country’s national hero. He led the Philippine Revolution against the Spanish Empire in 1896.



Blockchain revolution is here with Bitcoin & Bitcoin Conference
articles liés
Due to this revolution, the country reconquered its independence, and November 30 remained in hearts and minds of Filipinos as the Memorial Day of the national hero.

Currently, there is another revolution in the Philippines, which could be even greater because of concerning the technological sector. It refers to the blockchain revolution.

Just imagine that money can be instantly transferred anywhere in the world without any fees. Imagine that concluding an agreement with a stranger, you will feel certain that nobody will be deceived. Imagine that all actions of the state are transparent, while the laws are equal for everyone. It is blockchain that can create such an economy and society.

What should be done to make dreams come true? How to speed up the blockchain revolution? These issues will be revealed by world-renowned crypto experts at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Philippines.

In honor of Bonifacio Day, the organizer of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Philippines – Smile-Expo – is giving a 50% discount on tickets. You can buy them from November 29 to
December 5 inclusive.
- Discounted ticket price: $50.
- Undiscounted ticket price: $99.

The conference will take place in luxurious Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Makati. The event program and details are available on the website. Join the blockchain revolution right now!

Use the discount by clicking this link

Finyear is a media partner of the Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference Philippines.

Finyear - Daily News

Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.

Read for free :

The daily newspaper Finyear
- Its daily newsletter :
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.

----------------

Chaineum Capital Partners, the bridge between old finance & crypto finance
ICO & STO advisory, fundraising, capital raising, funding, private placement, M&A.

Jeudi 29 Novembre 2018
Notez

Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Infographie: Le bitcoin en chute libre | Statista Vous trouverez plus de infographies sur Statista
Free Daily Newsletter / Newsletter quotidienne gratuite
Cryptocurrencies
Finyear - Daily News
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2018 - Finance all the Year, Digital Finance, Crypto Finance. 2016 : ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.