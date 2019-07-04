Blockchain Eventon Conference at Juhu Beach, Mumbai

articles liés
-
NEXT BLOCK ASIA “Beyond Crypto” Conference Closes with Bangkok Bash
-
DeFiner Launches Innovative DeFi Lending Platform
-
VIII Private Investment Forum Worldwide
-
Institutional Adoption of Blockchain - Overcoming Barriers to Implementation
-
World's Biggest Vessel Opens Gates for 2019 Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise
From companies such as Reliance Big Entertainment, Adani Group, DBS Bank India Ltd., Apex Bank, Motilal Oswal, Aditya Birla Capital, Koinex, The Himalaya Drug Company, PWC, Mercedes-Benz India. We also attracted a few government bodies such as SIDBI and SEBI. This year we are expecting more of the industries leading tech visionaries with previous partners including Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Cognizant, Cisco, EY, ConsenSys, KPMG, Accenture, Dell and many more.
The next show taking place on 6th of December 2019 is themed around Enterprise Blockchain & AI. Blockchain Eventon Awards ceremony will be an integral part and will add value to the event on the eve of the summit. Blockchain Eventon awards will be honouring the foremost thinkers, leaders, and builders in enterprise Blockchain and AI technology.
Aadil Singh, the Founder of the Blockchain Eventon is eager to up the game: “I wish to thank everyone who attended Blockchain Eventon in 2018 and for the remarkable feedback we received. I look forward to contributing and helping drive Blockchain and AI forward in India by creating a community of like-minded people. The whole setup of Blockchain Eventon is focused on bringing the right people together to do business. This year, we are raising the standard with a stellar line-up of speakers and we expect an even larger crowd to attend our show. With our understanding of the Indian market and unrelenting crypto regulations, we have decided to base this year’s show on the theme on Enterprise Blockchain and AI.”
( Aadil Singh, Founder of Blockchain Eventon with Evan Singh Luthra, Founder EL Group )
The biggest names in the emerging tech industries will take the stage at Blockchain Eventon to share their visions for the future. We are inviting the most influential people in the industry to share their stories. The speaker line up for December is far from filled but already feature top names within the industry such as
Few top names from the speaker line up:-
- Dr. Evan Singh Luthra – Founder, EL Group International
- Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh - Director - Digital Transformation, Dell EMC
- Mr. Nishith Pathak – Microsoft Regional Director
- Mr. Utpal Chakraborty – Head Artificial Intelligence, YES BANK Ltd.
- Mr. Kumar Gaurav - Founder & CEO - Cashaa and Auxesis Group
- Mr. Jason Fernandes - COO and Co-Founder AEToken
- Mr. Anoop Chaturvedi – Country Manager Hewlett Packard Enterprise
BLOCKCHAIN EVENTON JOB FAIR
IT professionals across India are seeing Blockchain and AI technology as the next wave of opportunity and trying to reskill for it. Indeed’s Blockchain Jobs report for 2019 revealed that India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, will be the hub for crypto and Blockchain-related careers, followed by Pune, Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai.
As the demand for talent grows, it is imperative that India focuses on fostering a Blockchain culture and trains the next generation of developers and entrepreneurs. And Blockchain Eventon Job Fair aims to do just that.
BLOCKCHAIN & AI FESTIVAL FOR ENTERPRISE
Blockchain Eventon is an opportunity for global professionals to engage, learn and explore what’s next in the realms of Blockchain, AI, Big Data, IoT and Quantum Technologies. Through a series of diverse knowledge tracks, gain vital insights by participating in thought-provoking discussions about the world-changing potential application of such technologies. Blockchain Eventon is the place to be!
Info - http://blockchaineventon.com/
The next show taking place on 6th of December 2019 is themed around Enterprise Blockchain & AI. Blockchain Eventon Awards ceremony will be an integral part and will add value to the event on the eve of the summit. Blockchain Eventon awards will be honouring the foremost thinkers, leaders, and builders in enterprise Blockchain and AI technology.
Aadil Singh, the Founder of the Blockchain Eventon is eager to up the game: “I wish to thank everyone who attended Blockchain Eventon in 2018 and for the remarkable feedback we received. I look forward to contributing and helping drive Blockchain and AI forward in India by creating a community of like-minded people. The whole setup of Blockchain Eventon is focused on bringing the right people together to do business. This year, we are raising the standard with a stellar line-up of speakers and we expect an even larger crowd to attend our show. With our understanding of the Indian market and unrelenting crypto regulations, we have decided to base this year’s show on the theme on Enterprise Blockchain and AI.”
( Aadil Singh, Founder of Blockchain Eventon with Evan Singh Luthra, Founder EL Group )
The biggest names in the emerging tech industries will take the stage at Blockchain Eventon to share their visions for the future. We are inviting the most influential people in the industry to share their stories. The speaker line up for December is far from filled but already feature top names within the industry such as
Few top names from the speaker line up:-
- Dr. Evan Singh Luthra – Founder, EL Group International
- Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh - Director - Digital Transformation, Dell EMC
- Mr. Nishith Pathak – Microsoft Regional Director
- Mr. Utpal Chakraborty – Head Artificial Intelligence, YES BANK Ltd.
- Mr. Kumar Gaurav - Founder & CEO - Cashaa and Auxesis Group
- Mr. Jason Fernandes - COO and Co-Founder AEToken
- Mr. Anoop Chaturvedi – Country Manager Hewlett Packard Enterprise
BLOCKCHAIN EVENTON JOB FAIR
IT professionals across India are seeing Blockchain and AI technology as the next wave of opportunity and trying to reskill for it. Indeed’s Blockchain Jobs report for 2019 revealed that India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, will be the hub for crypto and Blockchain-related careers, followed by Pune, Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai.
As the demand for talent grows, it is imperative that India focuses on fostering a Blockchain culture and trains the next generation of developers and entrepreneurs. And Blockchain Eventon Job Fair aims to do just that.
BLOCKCHAIN & AI FESTIVAL FOR ENTERPRISE
Blockchain Eventon is an opportunity for global professionals to engage, learn and explore what’s next in the realms of Blockchain, AI, Big Data, IoT and Quantum Technologies. Through a series of diverse knowledge tracks, gain vital insights by participating in thought-provoking discussions about the world-changing potential application of such technologies. Blockchain Eventon is the place to be!
Info - http://blockchaineventon.com/
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.