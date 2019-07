Blockchain Eventon Conference at Juhu Beach, Mumbai

From companies such as Reliance Big Entertainment, Adani Group, DBS Bank India Ltd., Apex Bank, Motilal Oswal, Aditya Birla Capital, Koinex, The Himalaya Drug Company, PWC, Mercedes-Benz India. We also attracted a few government bodies such as SIDBI and SEBI. This year we are expecting more of the industries leading tech visionaries with previous partners including Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Cognizant, Cisco, EY, ConsenSys, KPMG, Accenture, Dell and many more.The next show taking place on 6th of December 2019 is themed around Enterprise Blockchain & AI. Blockchain Eventon Awards ceremony will be an integral part and will add value to the event on the eve of the summit. Blockchain Eventon awards will be honouring the foremost thinkers, leaders, and builders in enterprise Blockchain and AI technology.Aadil Singh, the Founder of the Blockchain Eventon is eager to up the game: “I wish to thank everyone who attended Blockchain Eventon in 2018 and for the remarkable feedback we received. I look forward to contributing and helping drive Blockchain and AI forward in India by creating a community of like-minded people. The whole setup of Blockchain Eventon is focused on bringing the right people together to do business. This year, we are raising the standard with a stellar line-up of speakers and we expect an even larger crowd to attend our show. With our understanding of the Indian market and unrelenting crypto regulations, we have decided to base this year’s show on the theme on Enterprise Blockchain and AI.”( Aadil Singh, Founder of Blockchain Eventon with Evan Singh Luthra, Founder EL Group )The biggest names in the emerging tech industries will take the stage at Blockchain Eventon to share their visions for the future. We are inviting the most influential people in the industry to share their stories. The speaker line up for December is far from filled but already feature top names within the industry such asFew top names from the speaker line up:-- Dr. Evan Singh Luthra – Founder, EL Group International- Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh - Director - Digital Transformation, Dell EMC- Mr. Nishith Pathak – Microsoft Regional Director- Mr. Utpal Chakraborty – Head Artificial Intelligence, YES BANK Ltd.- Mr. Kumar Gaurav - Founder & CEO - Cashaa and Auxesis Group- Mr. Jason Fernandes - COO and Co-Founder AEToken- Mr. Anoop Chaturvedi – Country Manager Hewlett Packard EnterpriseIT professionals across India are seeing Blockchain and AI technology as the next wave of opportunity and trying to reskill for it. Indeed’s Blockchain Jobs report for 2019 revealed that India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, will be the hub for crypto and Blockchain-related careers, followed by Pune, Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai.As the demand for talent grows, it is imperative that India focuses on fostering a Blockchain culture and trains the next generation of developers and entrepreneurs. And Blockchain Eventon Job Fair aims to do just that.Blockchain Eventon is an opportunity for global professionals to engage, learn and explore what’s next in the realms of Blockchain, AI, Big Data, IoT and Quantum Technologies. Through a series of diverse knowledge tracks, gain vital insights by participating in thought-provoking discussions about the world-changing potential application of such technologies. Blockchain Eventon is the place to be!Info - http://blockchaineventon.com/