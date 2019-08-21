BLOCONOMIC EXPO 2019: THE REVOLUTION OF IR4.0 AND BLOCKCHAIN SPECTRUM

The event has been officiated by Minister of Entrepreneur Development, YB Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan, with his support in blockchain industry in Malaysia. Bloconomic managed to bridge government agencies with blockchain agency and company like Malaysia Blockchain Association, MaGIC, and TriveAcademy by creating collaboration on training in education spectrum. This initiative is expected to groom and develop more talents who are passionate about going into this transformation initiative.
The minister has spoken about how getting in the train of blockchain industry is important to the entrepreneur and racing through the IR4.0 together. Being left out from the train is a loss for the society as we should march forward in the digital industry. YB Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan also fully support the initiative Malaysia Blockchain Association and MaGIC made in creating a Blockchain Researcher Lab, which effort had begin in Bloconomic by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with each other.
Bloconomic had showcase many great projects which can be seen in their expo last week. One of BLOCONOMIC eco-system partner, DASH Next has taken initiative in recourses exchange with TriveAcademy and Block Tech Institute. During the event itself, TriveAcademy has launched their timestamping document project in TRVC.App which speakers and volunteers certificate of Bloconomic can be found inside. TRVC app also allow its users to play game and earn coin by registering for free using this link. (https://trvc.app/register?q=referral_code=PASASF)
Bloconomic 2019 had also set out night networking meet up for its delegates from 14th-16th August. This session has benefited BLOCONOMIC delegates in many business opportunity angle such as investor funding, collaboration within eco-system and many more. The conference itself is a success with the latest and new trend topic being included in 9 of its panel discussion slot. Over 500 delegates has reviewed that they have get such a great and fresh insight on the conference.
Bloconomic Expo was organized by Alphacap Berhad in collaboration with Malaysia Blockchain Association aim to have more sustainability activity and on-going project development such as talent growth, and new innovative project. By exploring more on the possibility of blockchain development to give back to society by partnering with various institution and organization. Currently, in working together with global and local related organization, such as DASH, MaGIC, MDEC, Vietnam Blockchain Club and many more, BLOCONOMIC has created better blockchain resources in Malaysia and turned Malaysia into ASEAN pit-stop for Blockchain Business.
Finyear is a media partner of the Bloconomic conference.
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
