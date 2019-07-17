August Debouzy conseille Dassault Aviation dans le cadre de l'acquisition des activités aviation d'affaires de RUAG à Genève et Lugano

articles liés
Fiducial Legal By Lamy conseille Seventure Partners dans la prise de participation minoritaire au sein de la société indienne String Bio Private Limited
SumUp lève 330 millions d’euros pour accélérer sa croissance
Sale of Two Participations: Up to CHF 105 Million Proceeds for VI Partners New Success for Swiss Startup and Venture Capital Pioneer
Eres élargit son tour de table et s'apprête à écrire une nouvelle page de son histoire avec PACTE
Cession d’entreprise : un contexte de marché favorable aux vendeurs
Cette opération s’inscrit dans le cadre du recentrage du groupe RUAG, partenaire de longue date de Dassault Aviation, sur les aérostructures et le spatial.
Avec ce rachat, l'avionneur français poursuit quant à lui sa stratégie de développement d'un réseau mondial d'excellence MRO, après avoir annoncé plus tôt en 2019 la conclusion d’accords définitifs pour l’acquisition des activités de maintenance d’ExecuJet en Afrique, au Moyen-Orient et en Asie-Pacifique ainsi que de TAG Aviation en Europe.
L’acquisition des activités FBO de RUAG, complètera par ailleurs les services proposés par Dassault Aviation en Suisse, place centrale de l’aviation d’affaires en Europe.
Conseils juridiques :
August Debouzy assistait Dassault Aviation avec une équipe composée de Julien Aucomte (associé), Laure Khemiri (avocat senior) et Coralie Foucault (avocat) sur les aspects Corporate.
A propos d’AUGUST DEBOUZY
AUGUST DEBOUZY est un cabinet d’avocats d’affaires. Animés d’une vision moderne de l’expertise juridique et au cœur de l’évolution du monde économique, 150 avocats dont 30 associés accompagnent entreprises privées et publiques, en France et à l’international. Ils les conseillent dans la réalisation et la réussite de leurs projets. Chaque dossier est toujours envisagé sous l’angle de la stratégie de l’entreprise et de son avenir, avec des solutions inventives, accessibles et performantes.
www.august-debouzy.com
