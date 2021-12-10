Atradius Announces Karel van Laack’s Retirement after 20 Years Leading Team in Mexico

articles liés
-
FINOM propose Apple Pay à ses clients en France
-
What is a Forex CRM, and Why do You Need One?
-
Ouverture programme Greentech Innovation - Ministère de la Transition écologique
-
Avec sa plateforme asknamR, namR obtient le label Finance Innovation
-
Smartpush et Bridge s’associent pour révolutionner l’enrichissement des données bancaires
Atradius Mexico has announced today that Karel van Laack will retire at the end of this year after 20 years as Country Manager. Van Laack is succeeded by Stéphane Feytmans as of January 1, 2022. Van Laack and Feytmans are working seamlessly throughout the transition and remain focused on doing exceptional work for clients, commercial partners and colleagues in Mexico.
“We are grateful for all of Karel’s achievements and efforts to champion Atradius Mexico’s business development, and we will miss his empathic and focused leadership,” said Gordon Cessford, President & Regional Director – North America. “It is my pleasure to welcome Stéphane. He brings great experience and knowledge about client relationships in diverse sectors, Atradius product offerings and is well-versed on operations in Mexico.”
Van Laack has served as President and CEO of Atradius Mexico since 2002. Prior to Atradius, Van Laack spent 20 years with ABN AMRO Bank in offices across three different continents. During his career, he has served as president of the Association of Foreign Financial Intermediaries (AIFI) in Mexico as well as the Latin American Association of Credit Insurers.
Feytmans has been the Commercial Director of Atradius Mexico since January 2010. Prior to that, he occupied several different roles throughout Atradius including Head of Global Mexico, Product Project Manager and Integration Manager. Feytmans has been with the company for more than 20 years.
About Atradius
Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bonding and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers in Spain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at atradius.mx.
Karel van Laack to retire from Atradius after 20 years as Country Manager Currently the Commercial Director of Atradius Mexico, Stéphane Feytmans will move into Country Manager role starting January 1, 2022
Atradius Trade Credit Insurance, Inc.
atradius.com
“We are grateful for all of Karel’s achievements and efforts to champion Atradius Mexico’s business development, and we will miss his empathic and focused leadership,” said Gordon Cessford, President & Regional Director – North America. “It is my pleasure to welcome Stéphane. He brings great experience and knowledge about client relationships in diverse sectors, Atradius product offerings and is well-versed on operations in Mexico.”
Van Laack has served as President and CEO of Atradius Mexico since 2002. Prior to Atradius, Van Laack spent 20 years with ABN AMRO Bank in offices across three different continents. During his career, he has served as president of the Association of Foreign Financial Intermediaries (AIFI) in Mexico as well as the Latin American Association of Credit Insurers.
Feytmans has been the Commercial Director of Atradius Mexico since January 2010. Prior to that, he occupied several different roles throughout Atradius including Head of Global Mexico, Product Project Manager and Integration Manager. Feytmans has been with the company for more than 20 years.
About Atradius
Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bonding and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers in Spain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at atradius.mx.
Karel van Laack to retire from Atradius after 20 years as Country Manager Currently the Commercial Director of Atradius Mexico, Stéphane Feytmans will move into Country Manager role starting January 1, 2022
Atradius Trade Credit Insurance, Inc.
atradius.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.