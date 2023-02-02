Aprio Names Adam Rimes as Firm's New Chief Financial Officer

As CFO, Rimes will be leading the financial strategy as Aprio continues its unparalleled growth and national expansion. He will also drive process improvements across all service lines to enhance the client experience. As Aprio continues to experience growth, including an expanded national presence and projected $350 million in combined revenue following the combination with fellow top 100 firm, Aronson, Rimes will be working with practice and business operations leaders to drive change and support the firm’s ambitious growth strategy.



“Adam is an exceptional leader with incredible insight and unique experience in business integrations and corporate finance. He is an asset to Aprio’s Executive Leadership team as our CFO,” said Richard Kopelman, CEO and Managing Partner at Aprio. “Alongside our team of talented financial professionals, Adam will steward functionality, access, transparency and agility across our segments and practices – empowering Aprio team members and clients to achieve what’s next.”



Rimes joined Aprio in 2019 following the merger of Administrivia - an outsourcing company he founded and led as President for 11 years. He led Managed Accounting Solutions and in 2020, pivoted to support Aprio clients through PPP & ERC services.



“In my new role at Aprio, I’m confident in our mission to drive business results by navigating challenges and identifying opportunities that accelerate our growth strategy, providing the firm’s leaders with the support they need to provide our clients with a great experience,” Rimes said.



An active member in his community, Rimes formerly served as the Board Chair for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Foundation and is a member of the New York City Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce in New York where he was previously based. He is also a member of the AICPA and Georgia Society of CPAs.



About Aprio:

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what’s next. Aprio’s associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 1,500 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio’s teams speak more than 35 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries.

