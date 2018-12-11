Amazon vs Alibaba – the clash of the mighty techfins in numbers

We may have to soon rename ourselves as Daily Techfin. We have been focusing on the breaking of banks and their resistance to the Fintech avalanche, while Techfins have been slowly but surely capturing the FS world. Lots of numbers coming your way - so be warned.



Money 2020 opened up in China, Hangzhou - the home of Ant Financial - for the first time this year. China is really were Fintech is happening at scale, and just by sheer numbers, the West look dwarfed. This is largely driven by the growth of Alibaba and Tencent.



Alibaba did $31 Billion in sales on Single's day, and Amazon had its best sales in history through the 2018 thanksgiving period with 180 Million transactions.



Amazon haven't announced exact sales revenues, but using Statista's average online transaction size in 2017 of $81, their total sales could have been $15 Billion.



That just shows the scale of China vs rest of the world. Also, the total ecommerce sales number on Cyber Monday in the US was $7.9 Billion, that is just about 25% of what Alibaba achieved.



While the US Ecommerce market is set to reach $630 Billion by 2020, China's is projected to be around $1.7 Trillion. Its fascinating to see how these two giants compare against each other in the ecommerce space. But, by Alibaba (Ant's) own admission ecommerce and payments are just a foot in the door.



Some of the metrics discussed at Money2020 in China this year for different financial services that Ant offered were the following:

“1+N” - Onboard the customer with 1 QR-code - as payment technology. Cross sell marketing, training, cash management, loans, insurance etc.

“310” - These are their KPIs for SME loans: 3 minutes for processing application, 1 second for monies in the bank, 0 manual work.

“212” - Their KPIs for Insurance claims - 2 minutes for processing application, 1 second for review, 2 hours for insurance settlement to the account.



This is only managed by cutting edge technology used with alternate data on consumers, to model their behaviour and assess risks in real time. I had already written about how Amazon helped an SME I knew, with a loan decision on the same day. Ant are just doing it better.



Now who is winning the battle? Amazon definitely have the global advantage. As of 2017 they had 2 Billion visitors per month, whereas Alibaba was at about 900 Million visitors per month. But that doesn't necessarily translate into Financial Services that are provided by these firms.



In 2017 the number of Alipay users were 400 Million compared to Amazons 33 Million users, and as of September 2018, there were 520 Million Alipay users. Comparing transaction sizes is almost meaningless, as Alipay is light years ahead.



And all this with just 55% internet penetration in China (vs 78% in the US), with Alipay conquering 54% of China's mobile payments. If payment services that the largest Techfin in the West does, is about 10% of that of the largest Techfin (of the East), it should give a perspective of what it means to other ancillary Financial Services such as lending, insurance etc., And if that is the comparison between the US and China, UK and European Fintechs perhaps won't even come close.



I must confess that, I started this article wanting to just talk about Alibaba, China and Money2020. But when I started to look at the startling number differences between Amazon and Alibaba, I had to make it more of a comparison (although there is not much of a comparison).



An American friend of mine who recently visited China, mentioned that going to China felt like visiting the future. With the numbers that I have managed to dig out, China does feel like Wonderland when it comes to Fintech, thanks to its TechFins.

