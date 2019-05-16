Trust Square blockchain hub celebrates its first anniversary and presents plans for future development

Among the guests who gathered on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse on 15 May to mark the anniversary of Trust Square were President of the Swiss Federal Council Ueli Maurer, Member of the National Council Doris Fiala, President of the Government Council of the Canton of Zurich Carmen Walker Späh, Member of the Government Council of the Canton of Zug Heinz Tännler, President of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan, Swiss Re Chairman Walter Kielholz as well as neuroscientist and President of the Mindfire Foundation Pascal Kaufmann. In his speech, Walter Kielholz explained the importance of blockchain technology for the Swiss financial centre from the perspective of a prominent Swiss business leader. Pascal Kaufmann announced a strategic partnership between Trust Square and Mindfire in the field of artificial intelligence.



The Trust Square founders can look back on an eventful first year. Since the centre opened its doors in spring 2018, Trust Square has developed into the world's largest blockchain startup and research hub. More than 40 startup companies are based at the hub and employ around 250 people there. Together with these companies and academic partners, Trust Square has so far staged over 130 events which, with a few exceptions, have been open to the public and free of charge. Trust Square's concept has also met with great interest internationally, as can be seen from the more than 50 delegations from all over the world that have been welcomed at Bahnhofstrasse 3 over the past twelve months.



In his welcoming address, Trust Square initiator and co-founder Daniel Gasteiger announced the planned evolution of the Hub into a centre of innovation for trust-building technologies, expanding the focus beyond blockchain. An initial step is the integration of the topic of cyber security, for which a first event has already taken place. In addition, cooperation with startups and researchers in the fields of artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT) is planned in order to enable a comprehensive examination of the topic of trust.On the occasion of the anniversary celebration, Trust Square and the Mindfire Foundation announced a strategic partnership in the field of artificial intelligence.



At the same time as unveiling its thematic expansion, Trust Square announced that it would seek new forms of cooperation with established companies in the future. For example, innovation teams will be able to be located directly at the hub in order to facilitate the transfer of knowledge between business and scientific research. For the implementation of new business models, the integration of company builders and the creation of support programs for startups are planned. A first step in this direction is the already announced Swiss Blockchain Hackathon in June of this year. The implementation of the future plans will also include the relocation of the hub to a new site from 2020. In this context, Trust Square is currently examining various options and is working closely with the city and canton of Zurich. The concept behind the hub is also attracting a great deal of interest abroad. Among other things, Trust Square is currently discussing a partnership with Seoul to set up a local technology centre.



Trust Square initiator and co-founder Daniel Gasteiger said: "Trust is vital for a functioning economy and society, and at the same time represents a central strength of our country. The driving question behind Trust Square is how we can use and develop this strength with the help of new technologies. We are delighted with the success we have enjoyed over the past twelve months and would like to thank all our partners for their great commitment. At the same time, we look forward to tackling our plans and ideas for Trust Square's future."



In her address, President of the Government Council of the Canton of Zurich Carmen Walker Späh underlined the high importance she attaches to Trust Square and blockchain technology for Zurich as a business location: "After only one year, Zurich has already positioned itself as a leading centre for blockchain technology with Trust Square.” She also hopes that Trust Square will be able to intensively network and collaborate with other cyber security experts based in the canton in order to exploit valuable synergies in the field of internet security for Zurich and Switzerland.



About Trust Square

Right in the heart of Switzerland’s commercial centre, Trust Square offers ventures, researchers and investors involved in blockchain and other trust-building technologies a place where they can bring their ideas to life. Today, more than 350 workstations are located on four floors, spanning 3,500 square metres on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse. Trust Square is privately funded and run by a team of local founders. The centre works closely with ETH Zurich, the Universities of Zurich, Basel, Lucerne and St. Gallen, the Universities of Applied Sciences Rapperswil, Lucerne and Zurich, the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center as well as the Business and Economic Development Division of the Canton of Zurich.

www.trustsquare.ch

