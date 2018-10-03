Trecento Blockchain Capital: Our ICO RATINGS

Rate: A // Coinschedule
Platform helping users to find the best ICOs to join. Also Developed ICOrank, an algorithm that allows us to measure the operational risk of ICOs.
Rate: 7.6 // FoundICO
Platform providing the list of the best and “hottest” ICO projects in the field. Focusing on many aspects, including the project team, the technical implication of the platform and other aspects as well. Experts in the field of finances, IT and finances share their expert opinions regarding the project.
Rate: 86.50% // CoinCheckup
Research and rating platform providing fundamental analysis based on ability to communicate with the team behind the Coin, team & advisors strength, Coin strength, business strength, community backing or activity on social media.
Rate: 8.7 // ICOMARKS
Platform provides its users with reliable information about the projects and ICO.
