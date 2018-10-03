Trecento Blockchain Capital: Our ICO RATINGS

Trecento Blockchain Capital has been evaluated by many leading rating websites.

Those ratings are very high and proves the quality, the uniqueness and the attractiveness of our ICO.





Rate: 4.3 // ICOBENCH



Platform providing ICO rating, listing, calendars with details on the top ICOs. Also Includes ICOs from various industries.



See the official website here

See Trecento Blockchain rating Platform providing ICO rating, listing, calendars with details on the top ICOs. Also Includes ICOs from various industries.See the official website here ICObench See Trecento Blockchain rating here

Rate: A // Coinschedule



Platform helping users to find the best ICOs to join. Also Developed ICOrank, an algorithm that allows us to measure the operational risk of ICOs.



See the official website here

See Trecento Blockchain rating Platform helping users to find the best ICOs to join. Also Developed ICOrank, an algorithm that allows us to measure the operational risk of ICOs.See the official website here Coinschedule See Trecento Blockchain rating here

Rate: 4.18 // IcoHolder



Platform established to provide its users with reliable information about the best Initial Coin Offering projects and then to help ICOs attract more investors.



See the official website here

See Trecento Blockchain rating Platform established to provide its users with reliable information about the best Initial Coin Offering projects and then to help ICOs attract more investors.See the official website here IcoHolder See Trecento Blockchain rating here

Rate: 7.6 // FoundICO



Platform providing the list of the best and “hottest” ICO projects in the field. Focusing on many aspects, including the project team, the technical implication of the platform and other aspects as well. Experts in the field of finances, IT and finances share their expert opinions regarding the project.



See the official website

See Trecento Blockchain rating Platform providing the list of the best and “hottest” ICO projects in the field. Focusing on many aspects, including the project team, the technical implication of the platform and other aspects as well. Experts in the field of finances, IT and finances share their expert opinions regarding the project.See the official website FoundICO See Trecento Blockchain rating here

Rate: 86.50% // CoinCheckup



Research and rating platform providing fundamental analysis based on ability to communicate with the team behind the Coin, team & advisors strength, Coin strength, business strength, community backing or activity on social media.



See the official website here

See Trecento Blockchain rating Research and rating platform providing fundamental analysis based on ability to communicate with the team behind the Coin, team & advisors strength, Coin strength, business strength, community backing or activity on social media.See the official website here CoinCheckup See Trecento Blockchain rating here

RATE: 4.0 // ICOBAZAAR



Information and insight resource for investors in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Provides independent ICO ratings and reviews from experts in blockchain, cryptocurrency, finance, and investing.



See the official website

See Trecento Blockchain rating Information and insight resource for investors in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Provides independent ICO ratings and reviews from experts in blockchain, cryptocurrency, finance, and investing.See the official website here See Trecento Blockchain rating here

Rate: 5.0 // TrackICO



Platform established to provide its users with reliable information about the best Initial Coin Offering projects and help ICOs attract more investors.



See the official website

See Trecento Blockchain rating Platform established to provide its users with reliable information about the best Initial Coin Offering projects and help ICOs attract more investors.See the official website here See Trecento Blockchain rating here

Rate: 8.7 // ICOMARKS



Platform provides its users with reliable information about the projects and ICO.



See the official website

See Trecento Blockchain rating



You can find more info our ICO here: Platform provides its users with reliable information about the projects and ICO.See the official website here See Trecento Blockchain rating here You can find more info our ICO here: https://ico.trecento-blockchain.capital

Finyear - Daily News Lisez gratuitement :



Le quotidien Finyear

- Sa newsletter quotidienne :

Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.



- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier





Read for free :



The daily newspaper Finyear

- Its daily newsletter :

Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.



- Its monthly letter Le Trésorier



Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.