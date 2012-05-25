Digital Finance, Cryptofinance Daily News | Innovation, Transformation
Today's Markets - May 25, 12


European equity markets are trading moderately higher this morning on the last trading day of the week receiving an unexpected boost from better than expected German and French consumer confidence data.



Unlike seen in yesterday’s very weak German business confidence figures the German consumer seems to be a lot less worried about the situation in Greece and the potential fallout of a Greek Euro exit.

On a somewhat negative note, according to the latest opinion polls the main Greek anti bailout party, Syriza is continuing to lead polls ahead of next month’s elections, even slightly extending their share of the votes.

However with still more than three weeks to go until the elections, Syriza’s lead isn’t necessarily big enough yet to guarantee them victory at this stage.

With the amount of economic data for the remainder of the day rather on the light side and ahead of Monday’s bank holiday in the US, trading volume is expected to be lower than usual today.

Markus Huber - Head of German HNW Trading - ETX Capital
www.etxcapital.com

Vendredi 25 Mai 2012
