The Bank of Google. Does every big tech giant want to be a bank? Maybe… Probably!

Google already has plenty of big tech rivals in the financial service industry. Apple Pay has 140 million users and is expected to reach 225 million by 2020. Samsung Pay is expected to reach 100 million users in 2020. Facebook just launched Facebook Pay. Available to users on Facebook and Messenger for now, it eventually also will be available to users on Instagram and WhatsApp. Payments will be processed by partners such as PayPal and Stripe, and Facebook promises users advanced security and anti-fraud provisions, as well as privacy protections.Today, Google wants your spending data.Google wants to capitalize on our banking data to optimize its core competencies, specifically advertising. How we spend our money when we buy things, is the most reliable proxy for our real behavior. By enriching its existing data, our online behavior, with transaction data, Google could create the most effective prediction engine.Many think that Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon might become banks, and most people won’t even realize it, until it’s happened.It’s already happening in Asia: Alipay has 400 million users, WeChat’s WeBank is very successful, so traditional banks in Asia are innovating like crazy, driving digital innovation to better position themselves against these companies.While it won’t happen overnight, according to a recent study , 75 percent of tech-savvy customers are currently using at least one financial product provided by a technology giant. The report also found that customers are falling out of love with banks. Seventy percent (70%) are motivated by lower costs, 68 percent by the ease of use offered by digital players, and 54 percent just need a faster service to support them in the digital banking era.Despite the challenges Facebook’s Libra project has run into, it is one of the most ambitious projects today, that is partly fueled by the understanding that providing a seamless digital-only financial solution will meet with little resistance from customers.Consumers might not resist, but the US government is. The US proposal to prevent big technology companies from functioning as financial institutions or issuing digital currencies, is short sighted. Barring big US tech companies from financial services is a double-edged sword. Competition is global and if the US prevents big tech and finance from mixing, other countries will not. This can only cause the US to lose its innovation leadership.Data privacy and anticompetitive practices are huge concerns for big tech companies. Companies like Facebook have already demonstrated that they are unable, and in some cases unwilling, to secure user data. With everyone concerned about data privacy, Google’s strategy might be on the right track, at least for now. Google, Facebook, Amazon and the rest, already know a lot about us. We trust them with our search history, messages, and pictures of our dog. With so much information concentrated in the hands of just a few companies, instead of trying to do everything, Google’s partnerships with banks makes a lot of sense.