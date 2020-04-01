Tether Gold Offers Around The Clock Exposure to World’s Most Enduring Asset

articles liés
Spearheading a disruptive movement of digital assets, XAU₮ is a trusted, liquid and accessible means of obtaining exposure to gold. XAU₮ is available for purchase or sale 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the Bitfinex platform, via pairs Tether Gold/US Dollar (XAUt/USD) and Tether Gold/Tether (XAUt/USDt).
XAU₮’s, which currently has a market capitalization of approximately $50 million, is the world’s biggest gold-backed stablecoin, far surpassing that of its nearest rivals. As demand for gold soars after the recent announcement of unlimited stimulus by the US Federal Reserve, investors are seeking out a variety of safe havens amid unprecedented market turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus.
“People like owning gold through Tether Gold because of the control and accessibility that Tether Gold offers,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Tether. “As a blockchain-based token that enables you to hold gold without annual fees Tether Gold will grow from strength to strength. Tether Gold will undoubtedly establish itself as the dominant digital token representing gold ownership.”
XAU₮ combines the best of three distinct worlds: ownership of gold which is intended to provide direct exposure to the price of gold, the ease of accessibility of traditional assets such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and the transactional utility of a digital token. XAUt removes a great deal of friction and cost associated with owning gold. While the underlying physical gold will remain in the custodian’s vaults, XAUt will facilitate key economic qualities of gold – such as ownership and value – to flow seamlessly around the world.
About Tether Gold
XAU₮ is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One XAU₮ token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar.
Holders of XAU₮ obtain the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. XAU₮ token holders will be able to enjoy ownership of gold while avoiding drawbacks associated with physical gold, such as high storage costs, limited transferability and limited accessibility.
Today, Tether Gold (XAU₮) offers zero custody fees and has direct control over the physical gold storage, safely held in a Switzerland vault, adopting best in class security and anti-threat measures.
gold.tether.to/
Important Note
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy XAU₮. TG Commodities Limited will only sell or redeem XAU₮ pursuant to its terms of sale and service available (as of the date of this press release) at gold.tether.to/legal.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be forward looking in nature. The words “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither TG Commodities Limited nor any other person is responsible for updating or revising any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
tether.to
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
