Securitize Chosen to Join IBM’s ‘Blockchain Accelerator Program’ to Tokenize the $82T Corporate Debt Market

Securitize is a major player in the emerging security token space. Boasting major investments from Ripple and Coinbase, the platform has been responsible for issuing some of the first ever SEC-compliant security tokens. It has just been announced that the digital assets platform will now be taking this expertise to IBM by joining their Blockchain Accelerator program.
According to the managing director of IBM Blockchain Ventures, David Post, the inductees this year were chosen for their “promising use cases and dedication to building scalable blockchain networks that have the power to transform existing business processes.”
“Another Step in the Modernization of Financial Markets.”
The potential for tokenizing the corporate debt market is a massive undertaking, but blockchain technology offers a means to reduce costs and time-spent. Carlos Domingo, Founder of Securitize, said that the concept “just makes sense” because “smart contracts are built to do just this.”
Securitize will utilize its own Digital Securities (DS) Protocol which will automate the collection of corporate debts and make the entire process more efficient by removing complicated debt waterfall structures. The end result will be simpler to administer and allow for unprecedented transparency.
Currently, Securitize’s DS Protocol has found widespread use in the security token space. Projects like Blockchain Capital, SPiCE VC, Aspencoin, and Science Blockchain are all planning to utilize the protocol this year for their issuances.
About Securitize
Formed in January 2018 in San Francisco, California, Securitize is a platform aiming to digitize the traditional financial market by making compliance and issuances much easier and more efficient. They currently boast their own platform, security tokens, and dozens of projects are currently in the pipeline for security token issuances.
