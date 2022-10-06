Riyadh gears up for the ultimate hack fest as infosec heavyweights head to Black Hat MEA this November Black Hat, the most respected informational security event series internationally, is gearing up to bring together the top minds in information security to Riyadh this November, as part of an iconic 3-day event.



• Visitors to expect an action-packed agenda with 23 bespoke certified world-class cybersecurity trainings, exhilarating hacking competitions, and captivating sessions with leading international speakers

• Supported by Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP), Black Hat opens the doors for meeting ministries and aligning for new government contracts.



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, XX September 2022: Black Hat, the most respected informational security event series internationally, is gearing up to bring together the top minds in information security to Riyadh this November, as part of an iconic 3-day event. Taking place from the 15 to 17 of November at the Riyadh Front Exhibition Center, Black Hat MEA is set to welcome 30,000 visitors to Riyadh, making it the largest cybersecurity event in the region while featuring the most powerful speaker line up of any technology show in its first edition.



Following the success of @Hack, Black Hat MEA will host over 250 exhibitors and more than 200 speakers this year. The event will also host international tech giants including Cisco, IBM, Spire, Infoblox and more.

The event is the result of the partnership between Saudi Federation of Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) and Informa Markets, the largest events company in the world. This strategic partnership highlights the Kingdom’s investments and growth in cybersecurity and the digital space, while being a testament to adaptation of modern technology in the region.



“@hack set the bar for cybersecurity events across the region in 2021, surpassing our expectations across all measures. This success reflects Saudi’s position as growing centre of global cybersecurity excellence & the global ecosystem’s confidence and curiosity in what we are building from the grassroots up” said Faisal Al-Khamisi, Chairman, SAFCSP. “The credibility of evolving @hack to Black Hat MEA is a powerful indicator of our intentions within the cybersecurity space. This partnership will spark innovation, supercharge our capacity building and develop investment opportunities which we are excited to share with the world in November”



“IBM recently reported that a data breach in 2022 can cost a company an average of USD 4.35 million. This cost is at its all-time highest now and sits at a 12.7% increase from 2020. In today’s digital powered world, this is an alarming situation for all of us, but especially for those who are not aware nor possess the tools needed to protect their sensitive data. This is where Black Hat MEA comes in and cements its position as a must-attend event to generate awareness, create understanding around the importance of cybersecurity and educate on how to safely use tomorrow’s digital space to its maximum potential.”



Mike Champion, Regional Executive Vice President of Informa Markets, added: “Last year we launched the largest infosec show of 2021, worldwide. This year, its grown even more - more than 25,000 visitors have seen with their own eyes, there's now only one event that gives you so many elite hacker and CISO speakers, so large a community, such a variety of hacking tools, so much prize money, such a big buzz - and that's Black Hat MEA in Riyadh.”



Event attendees will get the chance to hear testimonies about cybersecurity and its implications from an exciting line-up of world-renowned speakers from leading companies including CISOs of Equifax, Boom Supersonic and Lufthansa; Jamil Farshchi, Chris Roberts and Naby Diaw respectively, as well as Dr. Alissa Abdullah (Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer, Mastercard, Ira Winkler, Chief Security Architect, Walmart and Timothy Brown, VP & Global Chief Information Security Officer, SolarWinds among others. The event will also welcome David Colombo, CEO of Colombo Technology and the teen tech genius, the world-renowned cyber security expert who hacked into Tesla cars. The show will also be home to demonstrations and product launches of the latest cutting-edge security solutions, from across all areas of the industry including software, services, and training.



Black Hat MEA will also feature several different themes and tracks to cater to the diverse audience, including

Other competitions include the Bug Bounty Cup with a prize fund of SAR 300,000, a Start-Up competition where the top pitches present to seasoned judges, angel investors, tech experts, and government stakeholders for a cash prize of SAR 90,000. The event will also host a merchandise design competition for talented and unique digital artists where they can create artwork exclusively for the Black Hat MEA Cyber Heroes. The winning design will also be printed as a limited collection.







About Black Hat MEA

Black Hat MEA will be the largest cybersecurity event in the region and feature the most powerful speaker faculty of any technology show in its first edition. It is co-created between Informa and The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones. Informa, itself the largest exhibitions company in the world, is responsible for delivering many of the most recognised brands in events.



About The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones

‏A national institution that aims to empower the local workforce and enhance their capabilities in the fields of Cybersecurity, Software Development, Drones and Advanced Technologies based on the best international practices. Its vision is to have a programmer among every 100 Saudis by 2030, and its mission is to empower and build the next generation capabilities in the field of advanced technology.



