Northern Trust to Transfer Pioneering Private Equity Blockchain Technology Platform to Broadridge

articles liés
-
FATF and the G20: what impact will they really have?
-
AXEL Launches IPFS Pinning Facility: Now Live on Blockchain-Powered AXEL.Network
-
Cuebiq Launches Market-First Solution that Independently Verifies Data Provenance, User Consent & Ensures Privacy Compliance
-
tZERO Subsidiary Launches Cryptocurrency Mobile App
-
Celer and Wyre Partner for Zero Fee Mobile dApps with Liquidity
Following the agreement, Broadridge will develop the platform leveraging blockchain technology developed by Northern Trust. The technology will provide data and analytics tools connecting the complex PE lifecycle for all market participants. Through the platform, PE firms can manage, communicate and engage with investors with greater efficiency. It enhances capital and cash flow management (capital calls, investments, divestments and distributions) and automates the middle office functions for PE.
“The alternatives/PE marketplace is expanding rapidly, and the technology needs of this evolving marketplace are underserved,” said Eric Bernstein, Broadridge’s head of asset management solutions. “Broadridge’s unique position as a network enabler, and successful record in utilizing blockchain technology, will allow us to help transform the private equity industry. This is another example of Broadridge’s commitment to driving the innovation roadmap for the financial services industry and has the potential to be a real game changer.”
Initially the solution will be made available to all PE funds domiciled in Guernsey and Delaware, including those administered by Northern Trust. Northern Trust’s PE clients will continue to benefit from the fund administrator’s high-end service and expertise, with the added benefit of having access to an industry-leading platform supported by a global leader in financial technology.
“Northern Trust pioneered the development of blockchain technology that supports the complex PE lifecycle. The platform delivers real-time insight and transparency to all parties, including fund managers, investors and auditors, and enables regulatory access when required,” said Pete Cherecwich, President of Corporate & Institutional Services, Northern Trust. “For the benefit of our clients and the industry as a whole, it’s now time to hand over the reins to a technology provider with deep FinTech expertise. Broadridge’s administrator-agnostic position, coupled with its DLT leadership and global footprint, make them an ideal firm to open up this innovative technology to the marketplace, paving the way for the digitization of the asset class.”
Broadridge plans to further develop and expand the private equity solution, delivering new capabilities across the lifecycle. With a focus on increasing efficiency in the market and providing real business value to clients, this blockchain solution has the potential to benefit the financial services industry by improving transparency, streamlining business processes, eliminating manual reconciliations, and reducing costs. This latest application of blockchain builds on Broadridge’s series of successful blockchain/DLT initiatives, including a proxy vote pilot in conjunction with Northern Trust and other institutions, and a bilateral repurchase solution pilot.
Northern Trust launched the industry’s first deployment of blockchain technology for the private equity market in 2017. Working in partnership with key clients and regulators, Northern Trust continued to innovate and implement additional capabilities, including an automated ‘end-to-end’ capital call process, real-time audit of PE lifecycle events directly from the blockchain, and deploying legal clauses as smart contracts - streamlining the traditionally document heavy process. Northern Trust has secured four U.S. patents for its blockchain innovations.
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500® Index, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge’s investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge’s infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 18 countries.
broadridge.com.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.
northerntrust.com
Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.
“The alternatives/PE marketplace is expanding rapidly, and the technology needs of this evolving marketplace are underserved,” said Eric Bernstein, Broadridge’s head of asset management solutions. “Broadridge’s unique position as a network enabler, and successful record in utilizing blockchain technology, will allow us to help transform the private equity industry. This is another example of Broadridge’s commitment to driving the innovation roadmap for the financial services industry and has the potential to be a real game changer.”
Initially the solution will be made available to all PE funds domiciled in Guernsey and Delaware, including those administered by Northern Trust. Northern Trust’s PE clients will continue to benefit from the fund administrator’s high-end service and expertise, with the added benefit of having access to an industry-leading platform supported by a global leader in financial technology.
“Northern Trust pioneered the development of blockchain technology that supports the complex PE lifecycle. The platform delivers real-time insight and transparency to all parties, including fund managers, investors and auditors, and enables regulatory access when required,” said Pete Cherecwich, President of Corporate & Institutional Services, Northern Trust. “For the benefit of our clients and the industry as a whole, it’s now time to hand over the reins to a technology provider with deep FinTech expertise. Broadridge’s administrator-agnostic position, coupled with its DLT leadership and global footprint, make them an ideal firm to open up this innovative technology to the marketplace, paving the way for the digitization of the asset class.”
Broadridge plans to further develop and expand the private equity solution, delivering new capabilities across the lifecycle. With a focus on increasing efficiency in the market and providing real business value to clients, this blockchain solution has the potential to benefit the financial services industry by improving transparency, streamlining business processes, eliminating manual reconciliations, and reducing costs. This latest application of blockchain builds on Broadridge’s series of successful blockchain/DLT initiatives, including a proxy vote pilot in conjunction with Northern Trust and other institutions, and a bilateral repurchase solution pilot.
Northern Trust launched the industry’s first deployment of blockchain technology for the private equity market in 2017. Working in partnership with key clients and regulators, Northern Trust continued to innovate and implement additional capabilities, including an automated ‘end-to-end’ capital call process, real-time audit of PE lifecycle events directly from the blockchain, and deploying legal clauses as smart contracts - streamlining the traditionally document heavy process. Northern Trust has secured four U.S. patents for its blockchain innovations.
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500® Index, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge’s investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge’s infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 18 countries.
broadridge.com.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.
northerntrust.com
Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.