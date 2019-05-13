Networking on vessel: new A-list speakers announced for Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise 2019

Despite the current situation in the market, many blockchain events are getting bigger. The main

trend of the year is how blockchain technology comes to different fields of business. 2019 can

already be called the “year of blockchain” - as opposed to 2018, which was the “year of the

ICO”. Blockchain for enterprises and widely discussed STO will be covered on Coinsbank

Blockchain Cruise 2019. IBM Blockchain Director Pietro Lanza and Ajit Tirtha from ConsenSys

will have to take part in panel discussions dedicated to blockchain for enterprises topic on the vessel.



Another example of a positive dynamic is the successful implementation of blockchain

technologies in Grand Bahamas. Together with the co-founder of PO8 technology Matthew Arnett,

Grand Bahamas administrator Don G. Cornish will tell about their experience in regulations.



During Coinsbank Blockchain cruise Ajit Tirtha, Fintech at ConsenSys will share some of his

notable projects, among them are We.Trade blockchain platform for trade finance at Deutsche

Bank and Tokenization and Blockchain Applications. Meanwhile, IBM Blockchain Director

Pietro Lanza has something to tell about his Blockchain, AI and IoT projects and he’s going to

talk about supporting banks in developing their digital strategies. There will be one more

expert on the vessel, the co-founder of Wikipedia Dr.Larry SangerI who showed the world how to

use wikis to build encyclopedias.



Earlier mentioned A-list speakers include computer scientist John McAfee, ex-Wall Street trader

Tone Vays and Gordon Einstein, CryptoLaw Partners.



The Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise 2019 speakers who have been announced are CEO of Smart

Valor Olga Feldmeier, Contributor at Forbes Naeem Aslam. There will be announced the

complete list of panels and speeches and also will be given an introduction to the new speakers

at an early date. The tickets are available via Coinsbank website.



About:

Blockchain Cruise 2019 will be held for the fourth time departing from Barcelona between June

9th-13th docking in Rome. The global conference will take place on the majestic Oasis of the

Seas by Royal Caribbean making stops in Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, and La Spezia. The

event brings together decision-makers for 4 days of panel discussions, networking events and

thought-provoking business talks.



Finyear is a media partner of the Blockchain Cruise 2019.