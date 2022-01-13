Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Jeudi 13 Janvier 2022

Mars4 Metaverse Token Lists on Bittrex Global


Bittrex Global today announced the listing of the Mars4 token on its exchange.



articles liés
Mars4 Metaverse Token Lists on Bittrex Global
The Mars4 Protocol is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) metaverse that includes a virtual reality component which enables users to explore and colonize the Mars terrain. Mars4’s virtual topography was modeled using data collected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). In this virtual world, users can purchase plots of land that they can later navigate, build upon and monetize.

The Mars4 token plays a key role in the metaverse and acts as a means of utility and the currency for the in-game economy. After the game launch, every transaction facilitated by Mars4 tokens will result in a yield for Mars4 NFT holders. Before the launch NFT economy was introduced for Mars land owners to generate passive income from the revenue collected during Epochs.

Mars4 has a collection of 888 rare NFTs which will be sold exclusively via auctions held in the metaverse. These rare NFTs are categorized according to land features and Mars4 has two valleys - Unicorns and Crypto - where users can search for land named after well known projects and influencers.

“Mars4 is a GameFi ecosystem where you can explore a virtual Mars Metaverse, own and terraform your land via the survival strategy game - experiencing the world as a Mars NFT landlord or as an adventurous astronaut,” said Richard Berno, CEO at Mars4.

“The Mars4 metaverse is designed to take full advantage of the Ethereum blockchain and of virtual reality technology, with in-depth and detailed views of the virtual world of Mars. It has been created by a team of passionate metaverse enthusiasts whose goal is to grow the community while keeping it exciting and fun,” says Stephen Stonberg, CEO at Bittrex Global. “We are very pleased to have them list with us.”

The Mars4 core team consists of world-class professionals with combined experience from companies like PwC, LinkedIn, Salesforce, Swedbank. Moreover, two of the Mars4 team members helped build and launch the very first marketplace on Second Life, the original metaverse.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.mars4.me

ABOUT MARS4
Mars4 is a Metaverse and P2E gaming ecosystem where you can explore a geographically exact 3D virtual Mars, own and customize your land and reap the rewards of the world's first revenue-generating NFT. Mars4 users purchase land plots where they can later cultivate civilisations and create economies. Landlords can build upon, rent and sell their lots. The mars4 metaverse will have multiple play to earn games combining the best of Decentraland, Star Atlas and Axis Infinity. Explore Mars in VR and visit the most beautiful places on Mars as a real pioneer, terraform your land and build various constructions like oxygen generators, mining rigs and much more to earn a passive income. Enter the first ever metaverse built on real maps and imagery of Mars and reap the rewards of play to earn or as a landowner. The land is selling fast and the price is rising every 10,000 plots.
Join Mars4 community: https://discord.com/invite/mars4
Check Mars4 storyline trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2jILZWexig

ABOUT BITTREX GLOBAL
Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe.
https://global.bittrex.com/


------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.