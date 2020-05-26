Levolution's LEVL Token is Set to Go Live on One of Blockchain's Most Established Exchanges HitBTC

articles liés
Levolution is proud to announce that the LEVL token will be live for trading on the HitBTC exchange on May 25, 2020.
HitBTC was founded in the early stages of Blockchain Technology's growth, making it one of the most well-established and trustworthy exchanges in the industry. Upon listing on one of the most well-respected and established exchanges, Levolution aims to spur liquidity and exposure of the LEVL Token, as well as support the adoption of the Levolution Platform.
Founded in 2013, HitBTC is one of the oldest crypto exchanges in existence. They offer many services, tools, and features to their users, enabling even the most sophisticated traders a smooth and effortless trading experience. Furthermore, HitBTC permits its users the ability to engage in real-time trading with low latency and high reliability.
All things considered, security and regulation remain a top concern and priority for most industry participants. With this in mind, HitBTC has crypto-security management components set in place to maintain the security of its platform and its users. To elaborate, these security management components include "comprehensive audited cryptography schemes with strict operational procedures, as well as user-specified white lists and limits", according to HitBTC. With such security management components set in place, HitBTC's "comprehensive custody architecture has been an industry standard-bearer in security," as claimed by HitBTC.
The significant amount of imposing services that HitBTC provides, along with their first-rate security procedures, has led to the exchange holding over 800 trading pairs and supporting over 500 spot instruments, making it the largest spot trading market in the blockchain industry. Some of HitBTC's partners include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and now Levolution among many others.
Upon going live on HitBTC, Levolution expects to significantly increase attractiveness for those looking to trade the LEVL token. With the exchange being one of the most trusted and well-received exchange platforms in the industry, this endeavor will likely back LEVL token trader's perception of the token as being reliable, secure, and exceptional when compared to its competitors.
This achievement will also allow Levolution's community members to regularly gather information regarding the crypto asset and its competitors from yet another reliable source. In addition, Levolution will provide all technical information about the token and its features on the exchange; which will be done in an effort to increase traction, bolster brand awareness, and amass more community members. Furthermore, the listing also serves as a seal of trust for contributors, potential institutional investors, traders, and other network partnerships.
Levolution.io
SOURCE Levolution
Levolution.io
SOURCE Levolution
