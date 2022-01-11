Levées de fonds - Revue semaine 1

FINANCE & COMPAGNIES
Découvrir et surveiller les entreprises qui innovent et ceux qui les financent
Laurent Leloup
Auteur de Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance
"La blockchain n’est pas la révolution tant annoncée, elle n’est que l’outil d’un monde lui-même entré en révolution"
Co-fondateur de NeFTwork, the NFT Studio.
NeFTwork is a full-service NFT studio dedicated to helping artists, musicians, athletes and corporate brands maximize their fan/audience impact through NFT technology.
Our team is composed of blockchain and NFT technology advisors, visual artists and developers all dedicated to providing a white-glove experience to any NFT project. From strategy to sales, to artwork, managing private keys, royalty standards, smart contracts, token attributes and more — NeFTwork has you covered for all things NFTs.
