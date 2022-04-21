Les Français ont réalisé plus de 4 milliards de gains en cryptomonnaies en 2021

Chainalysis, la plateforme des données des blockchains, dévoile aujourd’hui une étude sur les gains en cryptomonnaies par pays en 2021, disponible ci-dessous.



Voici quelques points clés :

• 2021 a été une année importante pour le marché des cryptomonnaies. Le bitcoin et l'Ether ont pu profiter de la dynamique positive débutée fin 2020 pour atteindre de nouveaux sommets historiques en 2021.

• L'Ether devance de peu le bitcoin dans le total des gains réalisés au niveau mondial, avec 76,3 milliards de dollars contre 74,7 milliards de dollars. Cela est notamment dû à l’essor de la finance décentralisée (DeFi). En effet la plupart des protocoles DeFi sont basés sur la blockchain Ethereum et utilisent l’Ether comme monnaie principale.

• Partout dans le monde, les gains réalisés en cryptomonnaies ont augmenté. La France se classe à la 8ème place des pays ayant réalisé le plus de gains avec 4 081 240 823 de dollars.



Ci-dessous l'étude en anglais :



2021 Cryptocurrency Gains by Country: Ether Leads as Gains Skyrocket Around the World



2021 was another strong year for cryptocurrency, as assets like bitcoin and Ether were able to build on positive momentum gained at the end of 2020 and hit new all-time highs in 2021. Who benefited the most from cryptocurrency price growth?

For the second straight year, we’re answering this question through the lens of geography, and comparing realized cryptocurrency gains by country. Unlike last year though, we’re expanding our analysis beyond Bitcoin, and will provide data on realized gains across all crypto assets Chainalysis tracks.



Calculating cryptocurrency gains by country: Our methodology



Geographic analysis in cryptocurrency is difficult due to the technology’s decentralized nature. However, we can make good estimates of which countries contribute to cryptocurrency activity using a combination of Chainalysis’ transaction data and web traffic data.



First, we measure the on-chain, macro-level flows of all crypto assets we track to every cryptocurrency business we track. Then, we estimate the total, collective gains made on each asset by measuring the differences between the U.S. dollar value of all withdrawals of the asset and the value of all deposits of the asset. We then distribute those gains (or losses) by country based on the share of web traffic each country accounts for on each exchange’s website. It’s not perfect — ideally, we’d be able to calculate gains at the individual or wallet level rather than at the service level, but this methodology still gives us a reasonable estimate of total gains for cryptocurrency users in a given country. This combination of transaction data and web traffic is also the same framework we use to calculate our yearly Global Crypto Adoption Index.



2021 Realized Cryptocurrency Gains by Country



Overall, across all cryptocurrencies Chainalysis tracks, investors around the world realized total gains of $162.7 billion in 2021, compared to just $32.5 billion in 2020. The graph below shows the top 50 countries accounting for those gains.

