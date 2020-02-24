La conformité à travers le monde en 2020

articles liés
Selon le dernier Rapport sur la conformité à travers le monde de ComplyAdvantage, le montant annuel estimé de l'argent blanchi se situe entre 2 et 5 % du PIB mondial (2 000 milliards de dollars US).
Dans un monde ultra connecté, les techniques de blanchiment d'argent et de criminalité financière au sens large, ne cessent d'évoluer rapidement et apportent avec elles des nouvelles technologies de plus en plus sophistiquées.
Les professionnels de la conformité doivent comprendre tout le potentiel que recèlent les plateformes plus innovantes pour pister les criminels et réagir en conséquence.
Extrait : « Le cadre de la lutte contre le blanchiment d’argent (LCB) sera confronté à des changements sociaux et technologiques profonds, notamment l’augmentation des actifs virtuels (AV). Selon ComplyAdvantage, l’UE adoptera une approche lente mais cohérente, la stratégie de la région Asie-Pacifique sera à la fois souple et diverse tandis que la politique des États-Unis sera ambitieuse sur le plan rhétorique mais fragmentée dans la pratique. »
Découvrez ci-dessous (PDF 22 pages en français) le rapport complet de ComplyAdvantage pour faire un tour d'horizon mondial sur l'avenir de la technologie, la règlementation et de la conformité́ en matière de criminalité́ financière.
