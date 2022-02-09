Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Mercredi 9 Février 2022

InfiniteWorld and the Pixlverse Announce Strategic Web3 Partnership


With an emphasis on building infrastructure for Web3, the partnership between InfiniteWorld and Pixlverse will include asset creation, gamification, and distribution access and advisory services.



The Web3 metaverse platform the Pixlverse and InfiniteWorld/Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAM) (“Aries”) announce a new partnership focusing on building out infrastructure around asset creation, gamification, and distribution for Web3. InfiniteWorld will provide asset creation and gamification services, and function as an initial funding partner for Pixlverse.

Proving to be one of the most popular metaverse projects, The Pixlverse recently minted all 15k of their Pixl Pets collection in hours and have maintained a steady spot on OpenSea’s trending projects with over $6M in secondary sales volume since their release.

About InfiniteWorld
InfiniteWorld, part of the SUKU Ecosystem, is dedicated to provide Plug & Play NFT infrastructure and utility to enable global brands to build their identity on the metaverse in a scalable, secure and innovative way. InfiniteWorld helps brands and creators increase engagement, traceability and authenticity for real world and virtual products, events, and interactive experiences. With InfiniteWorld's own NFT marketplace, NFC tags authenticity technology, white-label NFT marketplace solution, and NFT utility tools, InfiniteWorld is the go-to place for brands and creators venturing into the Metaverse. InfiniteWorld announced plans to become a publicly traded company through a SPAC merger with Aries I Acquisition Corporation expected to close during 1H22.

About Aries I Acquisition Corporation
Aries I Acquisition Corporation was founded by its Chairman, Thane Ritchie. The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its initial business combination search on the following industry segments: aerospace, satellites, and space exploration; quantum computing and chemistry; artificial intelligence and machine learning; cybersecurity; and blockchain and digital currencies.

