Graduate - Private Equity - September 2024 - Switzerland, Geneva

Our graduate programmes are intended for young postgraduates with degrees from top universities. As a participant in the programme, you will not only develop the technical and interpersonal skills needed for your future career at Pictet but also be given the opportunity to build a network of peers within the company.



Pictet Alternative Advisors (PAA) is a leading alternative investment group and a wholly owned subsidiary of Pictet with expertise in hedge funds, private equity, real estate and private debt. With teams based globally, PAA constructs, manages and advises portfolios of alternative investment solutions for institutional and private clients.



Pictet has high growth ambitions for PAA for the coming years, notably to expand its product and solution offering as well as further develop its institutional and intermediary client base. In view of these developments, PAA is looking to hire a Graduate to join the Multi Manager Private Equity & Co-Investments team comprising high-achieving investment professionals.



You will be joining a dynamic and growing investment team and will support the global efforts to identify, analyse and recommend investments both through funds and direct co-investments.