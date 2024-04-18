Graduate - Private Equity - September 2024 - Switzerland, Geneva

The programme
Our graduate programmes are intended for young postgraduates with degrees from top universities. As a participant in the programme, you will not only develop the technical and interpersonal skills needed for your future career at Pictet but also be given the opportunity to build a network of peers within the company.
Pictet Alternative Advisors (PAA) is a leading alternative investment group and a wholly owned subsidiary of Pictet with expertise in hedge funds, private equity, real estate and private debt. With teams based globally, PAA constructs, manages and advises portfolios of alternative investment solutions for institutional and private clients.
Pictet has high growth ambitions for PAA for the coming years, notably to expand its product and solution offering as well as further develop its institutional and intermediary client base. In view of these developments, PAA is looking to hire a Graduate to join the Multi Manager Private Equity & Co-Investments team comprising high-achieving investment professionals.
You will be joining a dynamic and growing investment team and will support the global efforts to identify, analyse and recommend investments both through funds and direct co-investments.
Your role
Identifying and evaluating attractive secondary transactions, co-investments and investments in funds.
- Creating detailed financial models to highlight relevant metrics to be used in the investment decision-making process.
- Producing quality analysis of companies and diligence information to support investment conclusions.
- Identifying industry trends, challenges and opportunities.
- Creating presentations and memos about new investment opportunities.
- Support the pipeline management effort and produce monitoring reports of the ongoing performance of portfolio company investments.
Your profile
- University degree in a relevant field such as finance, accounting or economics from a top-tier university.
- A maximum of two years’ work/internship experience in the Private Equity industry, M&A, Consulting or Transaction Services.
- Proven solid modelling skills and MS Office skills (Excel, PowerPoint).
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written; ability to deliver a short and convincing pitch.
- Proactive and results oriented with a proven ability at managing priorities, solving problems and coming up with innovative solutions.
- Drive, positive energy and a team player.
- Excellent command of English required; French and/or other European languages would be highly valued.
- Must be resident in Switzerland or willing to relocate.
Note
Start date : 1 September 2024.
Additional information about our Graduate Programme can be found on our Careers website: https://www.group.pictet/careers/students-graduates/graduate-programmes.
Diversity & Inclusion
Pictet is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse environment. We respect all individuals and seek their inclusion in the workplace.
To apply
a propos de pictet group
Spécialistes des services d’investissement, nous nous consacrons exclusivement à la gestion de fortune, à la gestion d’actifs et à l’asset servicing. Nous n’offrons ni crédits commerciaux ni prestations de banque d’affaires.
Pictet est dirigé par sept associés, à la fois propriétaires et gérants, et les modalités de succession et de transmission du capital entre associés sont restées les mêmes depuis 1805. Avec des actifs sous gestion ou en dépôt se montant à plus de CHF 609 milliards au 31 Décembre 2021, Pictet compte aujourd'hui parmi les principaux acteurs indépendants de la gestion de fortune et de la gestion d'actifs en Europe.
Le Groupe a son siège à Genève, où ses activités ont débuté, et emploie plus de 4,881 collaborateurs. Possédant 30 bureaux, il est également présent à Amsterdam, Bâle, Barcelone, Bruxelles, Dubaï, Francfort, Hong Kong, Lausanne, Londres, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Montréal, Munich, Nassau, Osaka, Paris, Rome, Singapour, Stuttgart, Taipei, Tel-Aviv, Tokyo, Turin, Vérone, Shanghai, New York et Zurich.
Pictet Group
Pictet Group
a propos de calmon partners executive search
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners
