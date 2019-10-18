EY launches public finance management blockchain solution to improve efficiency and transparency in governments

articles liés
-
Hashcash partners with UAE based global bank with its blockchain based Commercial Lending solutions
-
The Smart Contract Security Alliance Announces Founding Council
-
RRMine Global CEO attends World Digital Mining Summit 2019 to address Cloud Hash Power Platform Operations Core
-
BRD Announces Strategic Partnership with Ripple
-
Crypto Billionaire Brock Pierce Joins Tandem - the Easiest way to buy Crypto
EY OpsChain PFM helps governments drive transparency, provide accountable outcomes for citizens and track budgets, expenditures and results. It uses blockchain technology to match government spending programs with tangible outcomes, even as funding may pass through multiple layers of government and public service agencies.
EY OpsChain PFM blockchain provides clear, accurate and timely information for financial reporting and accountability. The system increases administrative efficiency with the capacity to track funds in real time and create a single source of integrated financial and nonfinancial performance information to support decision-making. The system is built on the EY OpsChain platform.
EY OpsChain PFM has been piloted worldwide, including for the city of Toronto. The city has tested application to the way reconciliations and interdivisional fund transfers are managed, as part of its ongoing financial management transformation efforts. The EY blockchain proof-of-concept for the city of Toronto could transform the way reconciliations and interdivisional fund transfers are managed, increasing transparency between divisions, and facilitating more efficient and effective financial and asset performance reporting.
Mark MacDonald, EY Global Public Finance Management Leader, says:
"Modern public financial management requires focusing on the things that matter most – transparency, accountability and robust evidence for decision-making – all factors that can be enhanced by blockchain technology. EY OpsChain PFM is an exciting new tool that helps public finance leaders to assess and improve their finance management systems. It has been very exciting to work with city leaders who continue to push boundaries and embrace new technologies."
Heather Taylor, City of Toronto Chief Financial Officer, says:
"With a commitment to championing the economic, social and environmental vitality of the city of Toronto, our officials strive to implement technologies that best help us meet our residents' evolving needs. Testing new technologies is part of our ongoing approach to financial management transformation taking place at the city."
As governments around the world are modernizing their cities and digitally transforming their processes, blockchain technology can positively impact processes from tax collection to open data to public spending. For example, as part of the city of Vienna's Open Government Data initiative – which includes data such as public transport routes, train schedules and surrounding communities' voting results – EY Austria professionals previously assisted the city to use blockchain to help facilitate transparency, efficiency and security of the data.
The EY OpChain PFM release builds upon work in the public sector by EY member firms around blockchain technology.
For more information on EY and blockchain, visit ey.com/en_gl/blockchain.
http://www.ey.com
SOURCE EY
EY OpsChain PFM blockchain provides clear, accurate and timely information for financial reporting and accountability. The system increases administrative efficiency with the capacity to track funds in real time and create a single source of integrated financial and nonfinancial performance information to support decision-making. The system is built on the EY OpsChain platform.
EY OpsChain PFM has been piloted worldwide, including for the city of Toronto. The city has tested application to the way reconciliations and interdivisional fund transfers are managed, as part of its ongoing financial management transformation efforts. The EY blockchain proof-of-concept for the city of Toronto could transform the way reconciliations and interdivisional fund transfers are managed, increasing transparency between divisions, and facilitating more efficient and effective financial and asset performance reporting.
Mark MacDonald, EY Global Public Finance Management Leader, says:
"Modern public financial management requires focusing on the things that matter most – transparency, accountability and robust evidence for decision-making – all factors that can be enhanced by blockchain technology. EY OpsChain PFM is an exciting new tool that helps public finance leaders to assess and improve their finance management systems. It has been very exciting to work with city leaders who continue to push boundaries and embrace new technologies."
Heather Taylor, City of Toronto Chief Financial Officer, says:
"With a commitment to championing the economic, social and environmental vitality of the city of Toronto, our officials strive to implement technologies that best help us meet our residents' evolving needs. Testing new technologies is part of our ongoing approach to financial management transformation taking place at the city."
As governments around the world are modernizing their cities and digitally transforming their processes, blockchain technology can positively impact processes from tax collection to open data to public spending. For example, as part of the city of Vienna's Open Government Data initiative – which includes data such as public transport routes, train schedules and surrounding communities' voting results – EY Austria professionals previously assisted the city to use blockchain to help facilitate transparency, efficiency and security of the data.
The EY OpChain PFM release builds upon work in the public sector by EY member firms around blockchain technology.
For more information on EY and blockchain, visit ey.com/en_gl/blockchain.
http://www.ey.com
SOURCE EY
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.