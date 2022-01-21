Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Vendredi 21 Janvier 2022

Customer Onboarding Innovator Rocketlane Closes $18 Million Series A Funding Round


Only seven months after launch, Rocketlane receives investment to accelerate product offerings and market expansion efforts.



articles liés
Customer Onboarding Innovator Rocketlane Closes $18 Million Series A Funding Round
Rocketlane, a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and reduce churn, today announced that it has closed a $18 million Series A funding round.

The Series A is being led by previous Asana investor, 8VC, with additional funding coming from Nexus Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India, and prominent angel investor, Gokul Rajaram. Today’s funding announcement comes just seven months after Rocketlane announced its seed funding round, bringing total capital invested to $21 million.

“Customer onboarding for SaaS businesses is an emerging enterprise category in its own right, encompassing a massive and growing user community. It represents a new two-sided project management problem, and the resulting complexity requires a bespoke solution. It simply cannot be addressed by a patchwork of existing project management tools,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, Partner & CTO, 8VC. “Rocketlane has dared to provide a fresh new take to serve this category. They have shown stunning execution to deliver a thoughtful and extensible product that is experiencing rapid adoption. It is our honour at 8VC to join the Rocketlane team and its visionary founders Sri, Deepak, and Vignesh in their generational adventure.”

Proceeds from the current investment will be used to expand product offerings, accelerate marketing, and grow the Rocketlane team.

“This funding round follows on the back of very strong early customer growth, and validates the market pull in the category as well as the clear product leadership position we’ve established,” said Rocketlane CEO & Co-founder, Srikrishnan Ganesan. “We also were just named a leader by G2 in the client onboarding category. We have also touched over 1,200 people globally with Preflight, our community for onboarding, implementation, and CS professionals. Onboarding is a critical area that has been ignored in the past, and we’re fixing that with a holistic approach to help you level up and make your implementation process seamless.”

“Rocketlane has been instrumental in streamlining and driving efficiencies throughout our implementation and onboarding practices,” said Jessica Bicknell, VP of Customer Success, LinkSquares. “The platform enables us to seamlessly manage all of our active projects with clear visibility into status, blockers, and milestones. The deployment was quick and we have seen an immediate, positive impact on our time to value. We look forward to leveraging Rocketlane to deliver exceptional customer onboarding experiences going forward."

Huw Edwards, Director of Customer at parcelLab commented: “After careful and detailed research into the customer onboarding marketplace, Rocketlane was a natural choice for parcelLab. The team at Rocketlane is great to work alongside, and it feels like we have a genuine partnership in place. Rocketlane has made us more efficient: we’re no longer losing data in spreadsheets or digging for information inside our CRM; we have an easy-to-use customer onboarding platform that has all the insights we need. I can confidently say that Rocketlane has dramatically improved the implementation journey for our customers."

About Rocketlane
Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management and document collaboration tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

About 8VC
8VC is a leading technology investment firm investing in visionary teams and backing industry-transforming companies. The partners have a proven track-record as founders, engineers, and operators of successful companies including Palantir, LinkedIn, Addepar, Affinity and OpenGov, among others. 8VC was founded in 2011 and manages $5Bn+ in committed capital. 8VC invests primarily in smart enterprise platforms across industries including financial services, healthcare, logistics and others, and Bio-IT.
http://8vc.com

About LinkSquares
LinkSquares is the first end-to-end AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform providing legal teams with the tools and insights they need to move business forward faster. Customers have everything they need to write and execute contracts faster, analyze what's in existing contracts, and collaborate better with their team. LinkSquares differs from other platforms in the market with its powerful AI insights, speed to tangible results through flexible automation, and ability to centralize everything for better visibility and collaboration.
linksquares.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.