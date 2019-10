Cryptocurrencies could be Revolut’s Trojan Horse to get 100 million customers

In December 2017, Revolut rolled out a new feature which allowed users to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency from within their mobile app. This represented a fast, simple, and easy way to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies.For Revolut, cryptocurrencies was the most viral product it has launched to-date. The impact of cryptocurrencies was enormous for Revolut and proved a huge hit with Revolut prospective users, resulting in a huge growth in user acquisition. Revolut’s valuation soared to $1.7 billion, three months after the company launched the crypto trading service and its user base has increased by 70%.The primary reason for these surges, is the fact that cryptocurrency exchanges are complicated to use. Typical crypto trading platforms have clunky interfaces and inefficient methods for trading cryptocurrencies, they are not very user friendly and do not provide a simple fiat to crypto on/off ramps.People are looking for an easy and fluid way to invest in cryptocurrencies.There are pros and cons in the way Revolut implemented it’s crypto feature. On one hand, it is very convenient. Users do not need to signup or do KYC again. It’s very simple. Users can start purchasing cryptocurrencies immediately, using fiat money in the bank account they hold with Revolut. But, there are also some of the major constraints. Users cannot transfer cryptocurrencies, outside of Revolut and they can’t actually use the cryptocurrency, since this feature is purely a speculation vehicle. The fact is that users do not actually own the cryptocurrencies, they merely enjoying exposure to the cryptocurrency market. Overall Revolut solved a very major problem. It let people easily access the cryptocurrency market.Cryptocurrencies have gained immense traction as a new-age investment. Coinbase has amassed more than 30 million users . You can understand that companies that leverage the viral nature of the digital assets will see huge growth. Crypto can be an important multiplier.For long-term success, digital banks must have more than their marketplace model and cutting-edge technology. Technology is merely a commodity. The key differentiator that determines success or failure is banks’ strategy for acquiring customers.Consider Uber’s impact on the taxi industry. Airbnb on the hotel industry. Amazon on brick and mortar retail. All three are reminders that huge industries and players should never presume longevity. They are reminders that disruption happens regardless of turning a profit. To this day, many of these tech giants put their revenue right back into their operations, focusing on acquiring customers, instead of touting fat bottom lines.The point isn’t whether banks like Revolut are turning a profit. Revolut’s focus has been on growth rather than profitability. The point is that it’s slashing traditional banking profits. Revolut may not make a dent in the high street banks’ market share of current accounts yet, but it is fragmenting the bank-customer relationship irrevocably. Its product diversification strategy is a way to keep customers engaged in its ecosystem, and to generate referrals.What will it take for Revolut to achieve the goal of 100 million customers?As we’ve learnt from Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, if you’re a customer receiving a product for free, then you are the product. Put another way, Revolut’s plan is to aggregate a large group of users, charge fees to a small portion of them and monetize the data on everyone else, who get the services for free.Can Revolut provide a better gateway to a suite of financial products than the banks? If Revolut could pull the funds straight out of a user’s bank account without a user leaving the app, a whole barrier to adoption is knocked down.It should be apparent that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are not going away. Revolut’s foray into cryptocurrencies was motivated by customer acquisition. Cryptocurrencies are an opportunity to expand customer base and give customers more access to functionality. If cryptocurrencies continue to grow at their current pace, and start replacing parts of the traditional financial system, companies that have not adapted will risk going the way of the dinosaurs.