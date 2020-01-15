Copper’s Walled Garden Supports 2020’s Digital Gold Institutional Fund Launch by Nickel Digital

The investment team at UK-regulated manager Nickel brings multi-year experience from traditional finance to leverage opportunities in cryptocurrency.



The fund will be supported by a bespoke Walled Garden solution developed by digital assets prime brokerage, Copper. The innovative infrastructure allows digital assets to be moved safely between and stored on several spot and derivative exchanges, providing best execution while minimising counterparty risks and enabling secure asset transfers.



Digital assets will also be secured using long term cold storage provided by Fidelity Digital Assets, with Nickel becoming Fidelity’s first European partner fund in the digital assets space.



Copper’s Walled Garden infrastructure is the foundation of its Prime Brokerage solution. It connects directly to exchanges using APIs and is designed to give customers additional security for digital asset trading. Fund managers cannot move funds externally without air-gapped multi-signature cross-organisation approval and other security measures. Copper is currently connected to over 96% of global crypto liquidity and is regularly integrating additional exchanges allowing its customers to participate in multiple trading venues.



This is already seen as best practice in international finance, and Copper’s infrastructure is already facilitating around £500 million worth of digital asset trades per month, with volumes steadily expanding.



Michael Hall, CIO of Nickel Asset Management, commented: “We have been using Copper’s Walled Garden for over a year. For active traders like us, it is a critical tool for managing assets and transfers securely and efficiently across multiple trading venues, while ensuring safety of investors’ capital. We look forward to managing the BTC in Digital Gold fund using Copper infrastructure in 2020 and beyond.”



Dmitry Tokarev, Founder and CEO of Copper, commented: “We’re thrilled to see Nickel go from strength to strength in the digital asset space. They have been key partners in developing Copper’s Walled Garden, and we’re very proud to see it implemented for their second fund.”



About Copper.co

Copper designs & develops the award winning infrastructure which enables institutions to acquire, store, and trade digital assets in a manner which satisfies global investors and regulatory standards. Its multi-signature safeguarding application allows institutions to have complete certainty that their capital is not at risk of theft, whether it be from hackers or bad players in the industry. Copper is also one of the few digital asset custody solutions to be insured against crime, including theft of fiat or digital assets – with a comprehensive policy brokered by Aon in London.

copper.co



About Nickel Digital Asset Management

Nickel Digital Asset Management is a privately-owned London-based investment firm that offers a range of digital asset strategy solutions for institutional investors. The firm deploys highly sophisticated low-latency algorithmic trading, pursuing a range of arbitrage strategies in both spot and derivative markets, as well as a range of directional buy-and-hold products. Nickel was founded by former traders and investment professionals combining 60 years of investment experience gained in global hedge funds, such as Vega Capital, Tudor Europe and Toscafund, and major Wall Street banks, including Bankers Trust, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. Nickel Digital Asset Management is an Appointed Representative of Helford Capital Partners LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA.

nickel.digital



