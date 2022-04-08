Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Bybit Launches 2 Bitcoin Leveraged Tokens

Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the launch of leveraged token products on its spot exchange starting with two Bitcoin leveraged tokens, BTC3L and BTC3S.


Bybit Launches 2 Bitcoin Leveraged Tokens
These leveraged tokens are short-term investment vehicles that let traders reap the benefits of leverage with no margin, collateral or liquidation risks. They have no margin requirement, offering traders a diversified product that exposes them to greater gains.

In a prominently bull or bear market, leveraged tokens are popular as a diversified trading product that can help make the most out of a volatile market. Each leveraged token is a basket of perpetual contract positions that can be traded on Bybit's spot exchange. Now, traders can simply buy a leveraged token for exposure to leveraged trades with no fear of margin calls or liquidation.

Bybit's new leveraged tokens, BTC3L and BTC3S and BTC3, represent long and short trades on BTC with 3x leverage. So, if BTC moves 1% in a day then BTC3L would move 3% for example.

Bybit recommends leveraged tokens as short-term investments. To help users fully understand the product, the platform has more on Bybit Leveraged Tokens here.

"We are thrilled to offer our clients another great trading opportunity in launching leveraged tokens," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are always looking for ways to help our users capitalize on market opportunities, and leveraged tokens are an excellent addition."

About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, an NFT marketplace as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.
https://www.bybit.com/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 8 Avril 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Senior Analyst/Associate M&A - Infrastructure/Énergie - Paris

Offre : Associate M&A – Paris – Big4

Offre : Associate M&A – Nantes – Big4

Smile prévoit de recruter 450 passionnés du digital et de l'open source en 2022

Tessi recrute 600 talents en 2022

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

Offre : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Fabien Lomet rejoint Tradeshift au poste de Vice-Président Europe de l'Ouest

Mirabaud renforce ses capacités en gestion de patrimoine en nommant un nouveau CEO au Moyen Orient

Frédéric Brousse, nommé Directeur Général de DocuSign France

Crystal Blockchain appoints John van Tessel as Chief Revenue Officer

CoinPayments Appoints Malcolm Atuona as Chief Financial Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Bybit Launches 2 Bitcoin Leveraged Tokens

Spayr, la start-up qui redonne aux salariés le pouvoir sur leur paie

Welovenocode, the no-code marketplace, raises $3 million while supporting Ukrainian citizens

Franklin conseille le Groupe Sprint dans le cadre de la reprise de Planet Cards

Gaviti Raises $9M in Series A After Helping Clients Collect $6.2B in Account Receivables in 2021

Bybit Finalizes MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Integration

La French Tech : une révolution plus marketing que technologique

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Fabien Lomet rejoint Tradeshift au poste de Vice-Président Europe de l'Ouest

Gide, conseil de Crédit Mutuel Arkéa dans le cadre de la levée de fonds de Budget Insight auprès de PSG Equity

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Alexis Werl rejoint Eversheds Sutherland en qualité d’associé et relance la pratique droit pénal des affaires et investigations à Paris

CV VC Global Report: blockchain ecosystem & 12 triumphing sectoral insights

Solacy Avocats, le nouveau cabinet influent en contentieux et en arbitrage

CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate

1er Palmarès Fintech100