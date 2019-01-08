Blockpass Joins Elite With Open Identity Exchange

articles liés
-
OIX is a non-profit, technology agnostic, collaborative cross sector membership organisation with the purpose of accelerating the adoption of digital identity services based on open standards. Digital identity verification service Blockpass is a perfect fit with OIX, as the business works towards its ultimate goal of the global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything.
OIX runs multiple projects with industry leaders from competing sectors to find solutions to problems relating to identity, while supporting dialogue among its members with events and introductions.
"Joining OIX is a great step for Blockpass, and we continue to build strategic alliances and partnerships within the digital identity space," said Adam Vaziri. "The exchange gives us the opportunity to grow, and meet other business in different sectors and industries that have the same devotion to digital identity that we do".
"The Open Identity Exchange are delighted to welcome Blockpass to our growing list of members. Their goal of realising an identity for the Internet of Everything will be of interest to our existing members and the wider identity market," said Don Thibeau, Chairman of the Open Identity Exchange.
Blockpass has continued to go from strength to strength in recent months, inaugurating the Blockpass Identity Lab in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University in September, while continuing to develop its digital identity protocol with continuous releases and updates. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.
About Blockpass IDN
The goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.
blockpass.org
