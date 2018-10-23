Blockchain : ressources, rapports, études / Resources, reports, studies (2000-2018)

2000
- The Paxos algorithm for consensus: Lamport, Leslie. Paxos made simple . ACM Sigact News 32.4
2002
- Tolérance aux pannes : Algorithme des généraux Byzantins
- The original application of proof‐of‐work: Back, Adam. Hashcash‐a denial of service counter‐measure
2006
- paraF: Parametric flow algorithm implementation
2008
- Economics : Viral Economy Simulator
- Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System (by Satoshi Nakamoto)
- Traduction en français du papier fondateur du Bitcoin (par Arnaud-François Fausse - OCTO)
- (CGAP) - Making Money Transfers Work for Microfinance Institutions
2009
- Technological revolutions and techno-economic paradigms
2010
- Microsoft Data Structures and Algorithms School Project Code
- The Art of Peering: The Peering Playbook
2011
- Bitcoin Days Destroyed
2012
- (European Central Bank) Virtual Currency Schemes. Frankurt am Main: European Central Bank
- Peer-to-Peer Crypto-Currency with Proof-of-Stake
2013
- Livre Blanc / White Paper Ethereum – Traduction française
- Attaque Goldfinger : The economics of Bitcoin mining, or Bitcoin in the presence of adversaries
- The Unreasonable Fundamental Incertitudes Behind Bitcoin Mining
- Majority is not Enough: Bitcoin Mining is Vulnerable
2014
- Long Finance - Chain Of A Lifetime: How Blockchain Technology Might Transform Personal Insurance
- On Subversive Miner Strategies and Block Withholding Attack in Bitcoin Digital Currency
- On The Longest Chain Rule and Programmed Self-Destruction of Crypto Currencies
- Le Bitcoin une monnaie révolutionnaire ? - Jean-Paul Delahaye, Université de Lille 1
- (European Banking Authority) EBA Opinion on ‘virtual currencies’. London: European Banking Authority
- (New York State Department of Financial Services) Virtual Currencies
- (New York State Department of Financial Services) Bitlicense regulatory framework for virtual currency firms
- (Banque d’Angleterre) Rapport sur les monnaies numériques
- Livre blanc Colored Coins
- NXT Whitepaper
- BitShares Delegated Proof of Stake
- Livre blanc Sidechains : Enabling Blockchain Innovations with Pegged Sidechains
- Virtual Currencies; Bitcoin & What Now after Liberty Reserve, Silk Road, and Mt. Gox?
- The Global Findex Database 2014 Measuring Financial Inclusion Around the World
- Tendermint: Consensus without Mining
- The Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm. (2014)
2015
Février
- Virtual currency schemes – a further analysis
Mars
- NeuCoin: the First Secure, Cost-efficient and Decentralized Cryptocurrency
- On Stake and Consensus
Avril
- ASICs and Decentralization FAQ
Mai
- (EURO BANKING ASSOCIATION) Cryptotechnologies as major IT innovation and technical change agent
Juin
- La blockchain, ou la confiance distribuée
- Confidential Transactions
Juillet
- (Bretton Woods) The Promise of Bitcoin and the Blockchain
Août
- Initial Block Synchronization is Quadratic Time Complexity
Septembre
- The Fintech 2.0 Paper: rebooting financial services (Banco santander)
Octobre
- Fintech 2020 : reprendre l’initiative / Blockchain
- Public versus Private Blockchains - Part 1: Permissioned Blockchains
- Public versus Private Blockchains - Part 2: Permissioned Blockchains
- (McKinsey) - Trailblazing trends in global payments
Novembre
- IIF - Banking on the Blockchain : Re-engineering the Financial Architecture
Décembre
- A Flexible Limit: Trading Subsidy for Larger Blocks
- Reaching The Ground With Lightning
- Segregated Witness and its Impact on Scalability
- Cryptocurrency with a Conscience
- (Goldman Sachs) What if I Told You… Themes, Dreams and Flying Machines
- (Bitfury) Incentive Mechanisms for Securing the Bitcoin Blockchain
- IOTA - The Tangle
2016
Janvier
- EVRY - Blockchain: Powering the Internet of Value
- (IBM & ING) – Banking on Blockchain: Charting the Progress of Distributed Ledger Technology in Financial Services
- (DTTC) – Embracing Disruption – Tapping the Potential of Distributed Ledgers to Improve the Post-Trade Landscape
- (Multichain) – MultiChain Private Blockchain — White Paper
- (FMI) Virtual Currencies and Beyond: Initial Considerations
- The Bitcoin Lightning Network: Scalable Off-Chain Instant Payments
- (UK Gov) Distributed Ledger Technology: Beyond Blockchain
Février
- Chris Skinner - What Is and What Isn?t a Blockchain?
- Oliver Wyman - Blockchain in Capital Markets
- Deloitte – Blockchain : Enigma, Paradox, Opportunity
- UCHANGE – Comprendre la blockchain
- The Stellar Consensus Protocol: A Federated Model for Internet-level Consensus
- The First Successful Zero-Knowledge Contingent Payment
- BigchainDB: A Scalable Blockchain Database
- (Princetown) – Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies
- Deloitte - Blockchain technology as a platform for digitization
Mars
- Kramer et Levin - Gouvernance de la Blockchain
- Japon (ministère) - Survey on Blockchain Technologies and Related Services
- (Bitfury) Digital Assets on Public Blockchains
- Persistent - The Blockchain Landscape
Avril
- Consensus-As-A-Service
- IOTA_Whitepaper
Mai
- Analysis of the Blockchain Protocol in Asynchronous Networks
- Institut Louis Bachelier - Blockchain et autres registres distribués : quel avenir pour les marchés financiers ?
- The Swirlds hashgraph consensus algorithm
- Goldman Sachs - Profiles in Innovation: Blockchain
- Ministère Économie - Technologies clés - Préparer l'industrie du futur
- Deloitte - Bitcoin, Blockchain & distributed ledgers: Caught between promise and reality
- Pillsbury - Blockchain Basics: A Primer
- SWIFT - the impact and potential of blockchain in the securities transaction lifecycle
Juin
- Accenture + Ripple - The Journey to Real-Time Cross Border Commercial
- Whitepaper - Blockfreight the blockchain for global freight
- ESMA - Discussion Paper. The Distributed Ledger Technology Applied to Securities Markets
- Deloitte - Centralization in Blockchain innovation
- Learning on the Block - Could Smart Transactional Models Help Power Personalized Learning?
- Fondapol - La blockchain ou la confiance distribuée
- KPMG - Consensus opportunities: blockchain and beyond
Juillet
- Bitfury - Flare: An Approach to Routing in Lightning Network
- Bain&Cie - Distributed Ledgers in Payments: Beyond the Bitcoin Hype
- JP Morgan - Unlocking Economic Advantage with Blockchain
- McKinsey - Blockchain in insurance, opportunity or threat?
- MDX - Music on the Blockchain
Août
- The future of financial infrastructure: an ambitious look at how blockchain can reshape financial services
- World Economic forum and Deloitte
- UBS - Building the trust engine
- Japan Exchange Group - Applicability of Distributed Ledger Technology to Capital Market Infrastructure
Septembre
- Accenture - Editing the uneditable blockchain
- Bank of England - A new RTGS service for the United Kingdom: safeguarding stability, enabling innovation
- CAPCO - Blockchain in capital markets infrastructure
- PwC - Blockchain : 5 propositions pour transformer les services financiers
- Forrester - La phase "Palm Pilot" de la blockchain
- IBM - Leading the pack in blockchain banking
- SWIFT - Distributed Ledgers, Smart Contracts, Business Standards and ISO 20022
- Temenos – Blockchain : Understanding today’s Corporate Treasurer
- The Mauve Revolution / Ethereum 2.0
- ANZ & Wells Fargo - distributed ledger technology and the opportunities in correspondent banking
Octobre
- Distributed Ledger Technology: Clearing Away the Debris?
- Transparency Overlays and Applications
- Cell Point Mobile - The 2017 Imperative for Global Airlines
- What if blockchain technology revolutionised voting?
Novembre
- Stratis - White Paper
- Bitfury - On Blockchain Auditability
Décembre
- Accenture - Blockchain technology: How banks are building a real-time global payment network
- R3CEV - Livre blanc Corda
- US Federal Reserve - Distributed ledger technology in payments, clearing, and settlement
- Deloitte - Blockchain in health and life insurance
- R3 et Norton Fullbright - Can smart contracts be legally binding contracts?
- Some Simple Economics of the Blockchain - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- ENISA EUROPE Blockchain Security
- BLOCKCHAIN INTERACTION UNITS (BIU)
2017
Janvier
- 2017 02 BIS - Distributed ledger technology in payment clearing and settlement
- 2017 01 IBM - Building trust in government
- 2017 01 12 DELOITTE Blockchain-in-insurance-ebook
- 2017 01 31 Accenture-Banking-on-Blockchain
- 2017 01 Accenture-How-Blockchain-Can-Bring-Greater-Value-Procure-to-Pay
- 2017 01 FINRA_Blockchain_Report
- 2017 01 McKinsey_FACI_Blockchain_in_Insurance
Février
- 2017 02 01 in-strategy-innovation-blockchain-revolutionary-change-noexp
- 2017 02 07 dlt_report_-_esma50-1121423017-285
- 2017 02 13 bringing-trust-to-blockchain-sb-v3-feb132017
- 2017 02 14 Byteball
- 2017 02 20 Canadian Bank Notes and Digital Currencies
- 2017 02 20 ch-en-innovation-blockchain-revolution
- 2017 02 BAIN_BRIEF_Blockchain_in_Financial_Markets
- 2017 02 Blockchain_Technology_From_Hype_to_Reality_Infosys_Finacle
Mars
- 2017 03 EY-global-banking-outlook-2017
- 2017 03 ey-les-organisations-financieres-4-0-quels-defis-pour-le-secteur-public
- 2017 03 PwC - Etude - Blockchain, catalyseur de nouvelles approches en assurance
- 2017 03 Year Ahead - Banque Finance Assurance
Avril
- 2017 04 27 Baromètre Blockchain Largillière Finance - TNP n°1 - Avril 2017
- 2017 04 27 Do yo need a blockchain
Juin
- 2017 06 01 JASPER Bank of Canada-chapman
- 2017 06 07 DELOITTE us-fsi-blockchain-risk-management
