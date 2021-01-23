Blockchain: Cognito launches influencer discovery platform Finfluence

Global integrated agency launches platform to transform the way brands in B2B Financial Services access and engage influencers to deliver stronger brand to audience engagement



Cognito, the international specialist communications and marketing agency, today announced the launch of a new influencer discovery platform that will deliver an important shift in the way brands in the B2B Financial Services sector can view and integrate influencer marketing into their communication strategies.



Finfluence acts as a discovery platform for influencers from Fintech to Blockchain, wealth management and investment banking. It leverages a bespoke algorithm developed by Cognito to serve up the most relevant influencers to match a brand's campaign objectives. Companies will have the opportunity to search for influencers across global regions - EMEA, APAC and North America - with 120+ influencers included from launch and more being added constantly.



Finfluence is underpinned by Cognito's deep sector expertise in financial services and its work helping a wide range of FS clients with their communications strategies. Cognito's clients have increasingly asked whether influencer marketing can work for them and if so, how? This has been spurred on both by a shift to digital communication accelerated in part by Covid-19.



"Finfluence was conceived based on conversations with many of our clients telling us that while they understood influencers as a 'concept', there was a knowledge gap in how to activate this channel within their communication plans, and what the attributable KPIs would be," said David Simpson, director at Cognito. "With Finfluence opening up this credible route to market for brands in financial services, we feel the sector will follow the trend of other B2B verticals in their adoption of influencer marketing, delivering more authentic audience engagement and business impact."



Cognito provided early access for platform testing to some clients, including London-based marketing professional Sairah Mojib. "I would definitely use the platform from a research POV as part of my content strategy," she said. "When planning events in particular, it's crucial to have the right individuals representing your brand, particularly when trying to identify influencers who could moderate a panel or guest host a webinar/podcast. Finfluence makes this simple, and also quickly shows insights about an influencer's channels; helpful especially for reaching into new markets."



Finfluence is the first project to launch from the newly established Cognito Labs. Cognito Labs is a division of Cognito EMEA led by Director David Simpson in London.



"Cognito Labs is the innovation engine of Cognito and was established as part of our drive to develop the communications approach for brands and to further connect our service offering to deliver full funnel solutions," said Sebastian Mathews, Managing Director for Cognito EMEA. "With a mantra of 'global innovation, central enablement', Cognito Labs connects the global offices of Cognito to deliver innovation excellence for its clients in all regions."



About Cognito

Cognito is an integrated financial communications and marketing firm for the finance, technology and professional services sectors. With offices in New York, London, San Diego, Singapore, Hong Kong and Amsterdam, we help firms improve their performance, meet business objectives and manage their reputation. We combine strategy and planning, marketing, design, PR and social expertise, together with proprietary software that delivers measurability and intelligence.

