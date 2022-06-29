Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

BEQUANT launches industry-first DeFi platform for institutional clients

BEQUANT's prime brokerage clients now can access Uniswap's DeFi marketplace through Fireblocks integration.


BEQUANT launches industry-first DeFi platform for institutional clients
BEQUANT, the digital asset prime brokerage and exchange, is pleased to announce industry-first DeFi access for institutional clients, realized through its recent integration with Fireblocks.

Clients will be able to cross-margin between centralized and decentralized exchanges, making arbitrage trading more efficient. DeFi marketplaces will be fully integrated onto BEQUANT's bespoke platform, negating the need for any additional software and multi-signature security protocols will be used to secure the assets.

Uniswap is the first DeFi protocol accessible through BEQUANT's DeFi offering. Other decentralized exchanges (DEXs) will be integrated in the near future. BEQUANT uses a custody-agnostic approach and having Fireblocks as custody technology allows clients to safekeep their assets off exchange .

BEQUANT is an ecosystem of services for institutional clients, a true one-stop solution in the digital asset world. Its 150+ institutional clients are offered direct market access to multiple trading venues, simplified KYC and compliance verification.

Uniswap is an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula and implemented in a system of non-upgradeable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. BEQUANT clients will have access to order books through Uniswap with more being added in the near future.

George Zarya, Founder and CEO, BEQUANT, commented: "DeFi is presenting some of the most exciting trading opportunities in the space. Bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi within our ecosystem will be game-changing for the market."

"Our portfolio margining services combine all centralized and decentralized venues. We recognise that institutions are moving in this direction and are striving to be at the forefront of new advancements in the digital assets trading markets."

About BEQUANT
BEQUANT is where traditional investing meets cryptocurrency - a one stop solution for professional digital asset investors and institutions.
BEQUANT's breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody and fund administration, all enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency trading, liquidity and direct market access for investors.
The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.
bequant.pro/defi

© BEQUANT Prime Ltd 2022

SOURCE BEQUANT

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mercredi 29 Juin 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Senior TS – (+2ans) - Paris

ITS Group recrute massivement en 2022

Associate Debt Advisory - Paris

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Cion Digital Announces Sundar Nagarathnam as New Chief Operating Officer

Le salarié ne doit pas toujours prouver son préjudice, selon deux jurisprudences récentes

Nicolas Molins, Card specialist, rejoint la plateforme de finance embarquée LinkCy en tant que Product Owner chez LinkCy

PPRO appoints Rahul Raswant, former Wayfair finance head as new CFO

Hélène Diouf-Kuttruf nommée Directrice Générale Finance de BUT

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

BEQUANT launches industry-first DeFi platform for institutional clients

La sécurité des smartphones, tablettes et laptops dans un usage professionnel et personnel : quelles solutions ?

Cegid annonce le lancement de Cegid Professions Libérales

Cornet Vincent Ségurel lance Fintech For Good, une aide aux entrepreneurs innovants et engagés

TrueLayer et Thunes annoncent un partenariat pour simplifier les paiements au Royaume-Uni et en Europe

Étude KPMG France : la blockchain et les cryptos à l’épreuve des cyberattaques

Jean-Charles Naouri centralise les enseignes alimentaires du groupe Casino au sein d’une même holding

Kirkland conseille BC Partners sur le financement de l'acquisition d’Havea en France pour un milliard d'euros

Micropep, la pépite française d’agrobiotech, lève 8,75M€ auprès d’un syndicat international pour amener ses solutions alternatives aux pesticides sur le marché

Menaya lance un service de cyberdétection innovant pour détecter les vulnérabilités des PME et des ETI face à la cybercriminalité

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Interview | François Durvye Directeur Général d’Otium Capital

Nicolas Molins, Card specialist, rejoint la plateforme de finance embarquée LinkCy en tant que Product Owner chez LinkCy

La vérification de l'identité sous les règles européennes : un futur standard pour l'Europe et un modèle pour le monde entier

Allen & Overy conseille IK Partners et Pr0ph3cy sur le financement de l’acquisition d’Harmonie Technologie

Quel est l'impact de la blockchain dans le secteur du divertissement ?