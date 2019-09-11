Arsene accompagne Digital Prod dans le cadre d’un LBO

articles liés
Créé en 2009, Digital Prod est un des leaders français de la conception, la production et le déploiement de contenus digitaux publicitaires (bannières digitales, réseaux sociaux, sites, crm…) pour le compte de grands annonceurs internationaux fidèles et prestigieux, notamment dans le secteur du luxe (plus de 60 % du CA). Entre 2014 et 2018, le groupe a connu une croissance annuelle moyenne de près de +25 %.
Le groupe devrait continuer à bénéficier de la croissance globale du marché français de la publicité digitale et en particulier sur les segments suivants : publicité sur les réseaux sociaux (+63 % de croissance en 2018), publicité mobile (+58 % de croissance en 2018) et publicité vidéo (+47 % de croissance en 2018).
Digital Prod et Momentum Invest ont l’ambition commune d’accélérer le développement du groupe notamment dans les secteurs du luxe et de la grande consommation.
Arsene est intervenu sur cette opération pour le compte de Digital Prod, sur la structuration fiscale et en tant que conseil de l’actionnaire majoritaire Régis Josephovitch. L’équipe était composée de Franck Chaminade (Associé), Charles Dalarun (Manager), Maxime Linel (Collaborateur).
Autres intervenants :
Investisseur de l’opération : Momentum Invest (Pierre le Tanneur, Tristan Parisot, Arthur Bureau)
Conseil juridique investisseur et Due Diligence juridique, sociale et fiscale : Piotraut Giné Avocats (Raphaël Piotraut)
Due Diligence Financière : KPMG (Antoine Bernabeu, Joseph Aouad, Lorenzo Seu)
Cédant : Régis Josephovitch (Président-fondateur)
Conseil cédant : Cambon Partners (David Salabi, Jonathan Journo, Awa Sow)
Conseil juridique cédant : Hoche Avocats (Grine Lahreche, Christophe Bornes, Audrey Schultz, Tassadit Cherifi)
Dette Senior : BNP Paribas (Ségolène Mathis, Florence Holeindre), Crédit Agricole d’Ile-de-France (Hervé Pinel, Julien Chevot)
À propos d’Arsene
Arsene est le premier cabinet d’avocats indépendant, exclusivement spécialisé en fiscalité. Membre fondateur du réseau international Taxand (50 pays, 400 associés, 2000 fiscalistes), le cabinet est indépendant de toute firme d’audit ou juridique.
Créé en 2004, le cabinet offre un service sur-mesure dans tous les principaux domaines d’activité. Forte de 21 associés parmi les 140 fiscalistes établis à Paris, l’équipe d’Arsene accompagne ses clients dans la gestion de leur fiscalité, dans un environnement international.
www.arsene-taxand.com
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
