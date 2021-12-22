Anubi Digital is the first Italian platform to safely custody your Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and have them work in DeFi

• After a year in stealth development, Anubi Digital goes live: among the first companies globally, and the first in Italy, to provide access to institutional (permissioned) DeFi, which guarantees a regulated approach to Decentralized Finance.



• In a market experiencing exponential expansion, Anubi Digital is the first Italian platform to provide an active custody service for main cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Aave and the USDC and USDT stablecoins), employing them across DeFi protocols to grow their quantity day after day for their owners.



• A clear mission: to help an increasingly wide and aware audience to own cryptocurrencies and NFTs in a simple, secure and profitable way: from passive and active custody, providing users with access to multiple options of value generation from their Digital Assets, to specific accounting and legal services supporting the ownership process (e.g. taxation, transfer of ownership, succession).



• First milestones achieved and high market interest in the project reflect in a newly opened fundraising round.



We are about to say goodbye to another exciting year for the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, in a global context that continues to grow exponentially. As a growing number of private and institutional participants enter the digital assets space, they are faced with several new challenges across the ownership lifecycle: where to store Digital Assets safely? How to use them to generate value over time? How to manage their accounting and tax aspects? How can institutions access the opportunities of DeFi while being compliant with regulation?



To meet these needs, Anubi Digital (www.anubidigital.com) goes live: the first Italian platform for active custody of the main cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Aave, the stablecoins USDC and USDT and many others expected in 2022), offering its users an easy way to access the major value generation primitives of DeFi (staking, liquidity mining, lending) as well as a suite of specific accounting and legal services to simplify their ownership.



Anubi Digital: Italy's first gateway to institutional DeFi

Anubi Digital recently became part of Aave Arc, the first and only institutional (permissioned) DeFi protocol, developed as a partnership between Aave (prime DeFi protocol) and Fireblocks (leading custody solutions provider). In this context, on December 17th, 2021 Anubi was the first company globally to provide liquidity to the Aave Arc institutional pool, kicking off a new era for Decentralized Finance.

The Anubi Digital platform represents the first and only DeFi gateway in Italy for all regulated entities which have been unable to join this space until now. Every user who registers on the Anubi Digital platform goes through a thorough KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti Money Laundering) process. This offers individuals and institutions the opportunity to operate in DeFi while complying with the current regulatory framework and the upcoming MiCA rules.



Passive and active custody

Anubi Digital offers a robust and secure custody service, designed with reliability in mind and available as passive (cold storage) or active (deployments of digital assets in DeFi).

By registering and opening their account, users can easily transfer their cryptocurrencies and their NFTs to the Anubi Digital platform, which will be safely kept in cold storage and fully insured within an infrastructure governed by Italian law.



For those who want to actively deploy their cryptocurrency in DeFi, Anubi Digital allows users to choose between a number of staking options (significant technology investments have allowed the Company to become a validator of Polkadot, Kusama and, soon, Ethereum 2.0) and liquidity mining, as well as the possibility of accessing the borrowing and lending pools of the Aave Arc institutional DeFi. All fees are credited monthly on a crypto-to-crypto basis and currently vary from approximately 3.5% up to 20% per year based on the cryptocurrency and solution chosen.



Accounting, Tax and legal services

Anubi Digital also offers a comprehensive suite of accounting, tax and legal services designed to enable its users to navigate the cryptocurrency ownership lifecycle with peace of mind (e.g. taking care of taxation, transfer of ownership and succession).



The team

The vision and execution ability demonstrated so far by Anubi Digital - and recognised by the market over the first two seed rounds totalling €3.5m - is supported by the great expertise of the Co-Founders: Diego D'Aquilio, active in crypto since 2015, Adriano Marconetto, with over 20 years' experience in tech ventures, and Federico Nitidi, a founder active in Italy, Israel and the United States in the field of DeFi. The team is also supported by three renowned Advisory Board members with complementary know-how such as: Stefano Bernardi, Co-Founder of Semantic.vc, with over 10 years of experience in crypto; Davide Mereghetti, former UniCredit top executive and Fabio Vaccarono, current CEO of Pegaso Multiversity, former Google Italy’s C.E.O. and Vice President of Alphabet.



Diego D'Aquilio, CEO and Co-Founder of Anubi Digital, comments: "We are facing a deep and fast transformation. The explosion of interest in crypto and more generally in Digital Assets opens up extraordinary new opportunities, but requires new, reliable environments to simplify access and allow individuals and institutions to operate with speed, efficiency and awareness. In this context, Anubi Digital is among the first players worldwide to operate within the so-called CeDeFi (Centralized-Decentralized Finance), which combines the services of traditional finance with DeFi applications. We aim to bridge the gap between these two worlds, placing security and ease of use at the forefront and enabling institutional players to participate to this nascent market. All of this has already created an astounding interest and attention around Anubi Digital, so much so that we just decided to open a new round of fundraising to further accelerate the commercial and technological development of the Company.



